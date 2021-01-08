Rams vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online now

Rams vs Seahawks channel, start time The Rams vs Seahawks live stream begins at 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT Saturday January 9 on FOX

The Rams vs Seahawks live stream features divisional opponents taking their rivalry to the postseason. In their two matchups this season, the home team has won each time. The Seahawks will hold that advantage for this NFL live stream, Saturday at Lumen field where they have lost just once this season.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off a career year with 40 touchdown passes and will be in pursuit of his second Super Bowl ring. Wilson has made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons in the league with a record of 9-6 over that span.

Wilson leads one of the best passing attacks in the NFL. Seattle is the only team in the NFL with two wide receivers that have over 1,000 yards and at least 10 touchdowns. Those WRs are second year wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and 5th year wide out Tyler Lockett. Metcalf was named to his first Pro Bowl this season.

As good as their passing attack has been, the Seahawks’ pass defense has been awful. Seattle allowed the second most passing yards this season and a weak secondary could be exactly what the Rams need to face this week.

The Rams franchise quarterback Jared Goff missed last week’s 18-7 playoff clinching win over the Cardinals with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Rookie John Wolford started in Goff’s place and was less than spectacular. With Goff out, Los Angeles’ defense stepped up recording a safety and a defensive touchdown on a Troy Hill 84-yard interception return. The Rams are optimistic that Goff will be ready-to-go come game time. LA wide receiver Robert Woods said Goff was, “slinging the ball pretty well” at practice this week.

The (10-6) Rams visit the (12-4) Seahawks as 3.5point underdogs. The over/under is set at 42.5.

How to watch Rams vs Seahawks live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Rams vs Seahawks live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Rams vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT Saturday, January 9.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

Rams vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Seahawks, as Sky Sports has the game at 9:40 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Rams vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.