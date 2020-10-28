PS5 vs. Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S: Next-gen console sizes compared

We've finally gotten our hands on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S slightly ahead of release. That means we can finally answer the burning question: How do these new consoles actually look in a living room?

As you can see, the PS5 absolutely dwarfs both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by comparison. But what's most surprising of all is just how tiny the Series S is. Here's a quick look at how these consoles measure up in terms of size and weight.



PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S sizes

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

PS5 Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Size 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.0 inches 12.0 x 6.0 x 6.0 inches 11.0 x 6.0 x 3.0 inches Weight 9.9 pounds 9.8 pounds 4.3 pounds

You've probably heard this ad nauseum, but the PS5 is truly a gargantuan console. It's about three inches taller and nearly twice as long as both new Xboxes, though it's roughly the same weight as the Series X at 9.9 pounds. With all three consoles standing up, the PS5 looks like a skyscraper next to two small houses.

It's worth noting that I was able to fit the PS5 in a fairly standard-sized Ikea entertainment center, but just barely. The Series X actually stands taller than the PS5 when you lay it horizontally, which is worth keeping in mind if you have limited space to work with.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But for space-conscious (and price-conscious) gamers, the $299 Series S might just be the console to get. It truly lives up to Microsoft's claim of being the "smallest Xbox ever," taking up significantly less space than even the slim Xbox One S. It'll fit into most backpacks no problem, and could probably even squeeze into larger handbags and purses (if, for some reason, you need to take a next-gen console with you on a night out).

PlayStation consoles compared

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

PS5 PS4 Pro PS4 Slim PS4 Size 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.0 inches 12.9 x 11.6 x 2.2 inches 11.3 x 10.4 x 1.54 inches 12.0 x 10.8 x 2.1 inches Weight 9.9 pounds 7.3 pounds 4.6 pounds 6.2 pounds

Unsurprisingly, the PS5 towers over every single version of the PS4. Again, the one saving grace about Sony's new console is that the massive size doesn't come with much extra weight, as its just over 2 pounds heavier than the PS4 Pro.

Xbox consoles compared

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Xbox One X Xbox One S Xbox One Size 12.0 x 6.0 x 6.0 inches 11.0 x 6.0 x 3.0 inches 11.8 x 9.5 x 2.4 inches 11.6 x 8.9 x 2.5 inches 13.1 x 10.8 x 3.1 inches Weight 9.8 pounds 4.3 pounds 8.4 pounds 6.4 pounds 7.8 pounds

The difference between Xbox consoles is less dramatic, as the Series X is only about a pound heavier than the One X and the launch model Xbox One. It's even less deep than the older Xboxes when laid flat, but makes up for it by standing taller. Again, the real story here is that the Series S somehow makes the sleek Xbox One S look big, coming in at 2 pounds lighter and shaving a few inches off the horizontal design.

We'll have much more to say about the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S soon, including how they actually play next-gen games. But it's worth keeping in mind how big these machines truly are — especially if you plan on buying one, two or all three.

