PS5 restock on Memorial Day — here's where to check for inventory

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes the official start of summer. You could spend today enjoying the sunshine while grilling up some grub, but wouldn't you rather be inside gaming all day on a brand new PS5?

Of course, in order for that dream to become a reality, you’ll need to find a PS5 restock, which is certainly easier said than done. However, Memorial Day sales are one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year so the big question is will retailers be taking fresh orders of the in-demand machine at some point today?

Unfortunately, it’s a question that’s tricky to answer, as typically we don’t get news of PS5 restocks ahead of time. Often the console drops completely unexpectedly and by the time many eager customers are aware of the latest restock, the console is already sold out again.

However, we can make some well-educated guesses to determine whether there will be a PS5 restock at some point today.

Will there be a PS5 restock on Memorial Day?

Perhaps the biggest benefit that Memorial Day has compared to something like Amazon Prime Day, is that it’s all-encompassing and isn’t tied to just a single retailer.

This means that across the likes of Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Amazon there’s a reasonable likelihood that one of them will have enough PS5 stock to hold a drop at some point today. Of course, the question is, will any of them actually want to restock on Memorial Day?

As the holiday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, these retailers already have plenty of customers looking for the biggest bargains in Memorial Day sales. Mixing these shoppers with the hordes of gamers that come with a PS5 restock seems like a recipe for website crashes, checkout errors, and frustrated customers venting on social media.

Retailers will likely be keen to avoid overloading their own servers, so may opt to hold any PS5 restocks later in the week. Monday has also historically been a fairly barren day for PS5 restocks, although Best Buy did change that with both a PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock on the Monday just gone.

Will there be a PS5 discount on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a great time to save money on a whole range of products from Memorial Day laptop sales to Amazon Memorial Day sales, so there has been some speculation that the holiday could offer the first chance to secure a PS5 for less than its usual $499 MSRP.

This question doesn’t require a crystal ball to answer, we can say with almost complete certainty that the PS5 won’t be on sale for Memorial Day. The console itself has been flying off the virtual shelves due to an unprecedented level of demand since launch, in fact, we’ve seen scalpers attempt to sell the console for as much as $1,077.

With such a high level of demand and supply that is struggling to match up, neither Sony nor any retailer has an incentive to offer a PS5 discount this Memorial Day. In fact, we’d wager that the console will still be selling for full price when the holiday rolls around again next year.

If you’re waiting for a PS5 discount before picking up the system, you’ll likely be waiting a while longer.