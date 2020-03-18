PS5 live stream: Watch Sony's official announcement here right now

It's finally time for Sony to take the wraps off of the PS5. According to the official PlayStation Twitter account, PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny will deliver a "deep dive" on the tech powering Sony's next-gen console today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

As for what this deep dive means? We're expecting a full reveal of the PS5 specs, as well as a closer look at some of the key features Sony has been touting for its new console, including zippy load times and ray tracing capabilities.

How to watch the PS5 reveal event

The big PS5 reveal will take place at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and you can catch it all live via the embedded YouTube video above.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhEMarch 17, 2020

The timing of Sony's deep dive announcement sure is interesting. Earlier this week, Microsoft delivered a massive blowout of Xbox Series X news, revealing the console's full specs, a deeper look at the controller and videos that demonstrate features like fast load times and Quick Resume for hopping between games.

While it's possible that Sony had its own technical deep dive ready to go for some time, this announcement does seem like a response to Xbox telling fans everything they need to know about the Xbox Series X.

We now know that the next-gen Xbox will sport an 8-core, 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, a 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB custom NVMe SSD, so we're eager to see if Sony can respond with similar (or better) specs for the PS5. We already know that the PS5 has a similar AMD-based architecture and will feature an SSD -- now it's a matter of seeing how the other numbers stack up.

Today's reveal will be the first bit of official PS5 news we've gotten since Sony revealed the PS5 logo in January, and could paint a clear picture of how the PS5 and Xbox Series X will measure up when they hit shelves later this year. That's if they don't get delayed, of course.