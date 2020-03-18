PS5 is 'most exciting hardware in 20 years' — watch out, Xbox Series X

The PS5, at last debuting today after months of leaks and rumors, might arrive with an unforeseen trick up its sleeve to win its battle against the Xbox Series X.

One analyst told Kotaku editor Jason Schreier that the new PS5 will be the “most exciting hardware in 20 years.” Schreier tweeted sentiments they've heard from "technical-minded folks" in anticipation of the PS5 launch event taking place at on March 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

I don't know how many teraflops (lol) the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I've heard from several technical-minded folks. One told me it was "the most exciting hardware in 20 years." Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs https://t.co/q7i0ET95YqMarch 17, 2020

Schreier elaborated, adding that the "most exciting hardware" quote referred to the PS5 console as a whole. The source did, though, emphasize the CPU (which is built on AMD's third-generation, eight-core Ryzen processor) and the SSD.

Sony's first PS5 announcement since it revealed the logo in January comes on the tail of Microsoft spilling everything on the Xbox Series X.

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed the PS5 competitor's full specs as well as a look at the controller and videos showing off fast load times and Quick Resume for switching between games.

We know that the Xbox Series X has an 8-core, 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB custom NVMe SSD. It also sports a 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. We're wondering if Sony will surpass expectations and respond with better specs, specifically when it comes to teraflop count.

