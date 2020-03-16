PS5 and Xbox Series X delayed by coronavirus? Here's what we know

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X could be delayed from their long-established "Holiday 2020" release date. The reason, to nobody's surprise, would be because of coronavirus-related problems.

Forbes reports a statement made by DFC Intelligence, which asserts that the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be pushed back due to a lack of stock and the general economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To quote the report: “If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected. Currently the economy is in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to manufacture and release a high-end new game system has already been severely impacted.”

DFC Intelligence adds that when the consoles do go on sale, there will be very high demand.

“Demand will far exceed supply and long-term that could increase overall sales," reads the statement. "In addition, the abundance of government and public caution should help assure this is a comparatively short-term crisis.

"Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will release to record consumer demand. The challenge Sony and Microsoft face are making sure they release systems that meet expectations. Given the current situation, waiting to make sure they get the initial product right is the most prudent choice."