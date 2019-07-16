Prime Day Final Hours: Amazon Fire TV Cube Just $69

This Prime Day, Amazon is offering massive discounts its streaming devices. Right now, you can get the Fire TV cube for an impressive $50 off, making it $69.99 instead of the original $119.99.

Fire TV Cube: was $119.99 now $69.99 @ Amazon

Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming provider that's able to control your living room. Plus the $50 savings make this deal as good as Black Friday's.

The Fire Cube in particular is an excellent Amazon Fire TV device option, compared to the Fire TV Stick and Fire Stick 4K. The Fire Cube is the only one that supports Ethernet connection out of the box, and it handles Alexa integration better than the other two. The Fire Cube also works nicely with smart-home setups.

If you've been waiting until Prime Day to invest in a high-quality streaming device in Amazon's ecosystem, this $50 discount is perfect for you.

The Amazon Fire TV is a convenient way to watch streaming content on your television. No matter the Fire TV you buy, you'll gain access to thousands of apps, personalized Amazon Video recommendations, Alexa commands and voice-friendly remote controls.