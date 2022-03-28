Pluto TV is making one of the biggest sci-fi shows ever free to watch

Pluto TV is headed through the Gate. Starting Friday (April 1), a Stargate channel is debuting on Pluto TV, with both the Stargate films and three of its TV shows — all streaming for free with ads. Unfortunately, not all of those series are arriving in totality, as seasons are missing.

That said, the Pluto TV Stargate channel will soon let audiences binge-watch all the Stargate they want, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That will begin with the 1994 film (Stargate), and also include the 2008 films Stargate: The Ark of Truth and Stargate: Continuum.

In terms of TV shows, things are more fragmented. Pluto will get only half of Stargate SG-1, with the first half of the series, seasons 1 through 5 (the Showtime seasons. Seasons 6 through 10 — the Sci-Fi channel seasons, are not coming over. Only the first two seasons of Stargate Atlantis will be on Pluto, leaving the last three seasons behind. Both seasons of Stargate Universe are coming over.

The Stargate Infinity animated series and Stargate Origins web series are not mentioned.

(Image credit: Pluto)

Analysis: Pluto is attracting fandoms

Right now, many people can hop on Pluto and feed their love of specific shows with Pluto. The Stargate channel follows, a Baywatch channel, and other linear ad-supported streams of Degrassi, Beverly Hills 90210 and Star Trek.

While I don't personally belong to any of these fandoms, I understand exactly what Pluto is doing. I subscribed to Paramount Plus because that's the place to stream the Jackass movies and shows and all of the Scream movies. This is all similar to what Disney Plus does for people who want to watch the Marvel movies in order and stream the Star Wars movies too. By offering a ton of Stargate, Pluto can open itself up to a whole new section of the audience that may not have checked it out before.

Those Stargate obsessives may soon find themselves turning to Pluto as a default (a friend does the same with Degrassi), as Pluto's free and linear ad-supported channels feel very familiar. It's very much like a network or cable TV channel where they've already chosen what airs when — it's just that this channel is all Stargate all the time.