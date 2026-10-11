92 Movies just landed on Pluto TV: Here are the 3 best horror films to watch first

The start of a new month always brings plenty of new movies across the best streaming services — as if our watchlists weren't already padded enough! If you're looking for a good scare without adding another streaming subscription to your monthly bill, Pluto TV has you covered.

The free, ad-supported streamer added a whopping 92 new movies to its library in October, including plenty of horror and thriller movies help you kick off spooky season. Whether you're in the mood for an alien invasion satire that put John Boyega on the map, a monster movie that pioneered the found footage drama, or a psychological thriller that will leave you questioning everything you just watched, these three movies are well worth adding to your watchlist.

Best of all, you can stream them on Pluto TV without paying a dime. There's a reason it ranks high on our list of the best free streaming services. So let's dive into the best new horror movies to stream on Pluto TV this week.

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'Attack the Block' (2011)

Before he was Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, John Boyega broke out in this British sci-fi comedy-horror that's gained a cult following over the years. Part alien invasion thriller and part satirical commentary, it kicks off when a group of young ne'er-do-wells, led by the Boyega's Moses, mug a nurse named Sam (Jodie Whittaker) on Guy Fawkes night.

Before they can make their escape, an alien spacecraft crashes nearby, and aggressive alien creatures launch an assault on their block. Instead of hightailing it, Moses and his gang decide to fight back and protect their home turf from the extraterrestrial threat. They end up banding together with Sam, who becomes an unlikely ally in their fight to defend the neighborhood.

Watch "Attack the Block" on Pluto TV now

'Shutter Island' (2010)

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Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic psychological horror thriller "Shutter Island" is a masterclass in slow-burn suspense. DiCaprio reunites with director Martin Scorsese for a chilling descent into madness and mystery with an ending that'll haunt your mind long after the credits roll. As U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels, Leo sets out with his new partner, Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) to investigate the disappearance of a patient at a fortress-like hospital for the criminally insane on a remote island.

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Psychiatrists Drs. Cawley (Ben Kingsley) and Naehring (Max von Sydow) run the show, and he soon realizes he's walked headfirst into a web of conspiracies just as a hurricane on the horizon threatens to cut him off from the rest of the world. A rising sea of doubts sends him spiraling until he's questioning his own memory and the facility's true purpose.

Watch "Shutter Island" on Pluto TV now

'Cloverfield' (2008)

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When it comes to found footage movies, “Cloverfield” helped bring the genre back into the mainstream after “The Blair Witch Project” pioneered the format in the 1990s. The movie kicks off with a going-away party filmed by Rob (Michael Stahl-David). But the celebrations gets cut short when a massive earthquake strikes New York City, followed by a huge explosion. As Rob continues filming, he and his friends watch in horror as a gigantic monster tears through the city.

With the monster attack unfolding around them, Rob sets out to find his girlfriend, Beth (Odette Yustman), who got separated from the group in all the chaos. The shaky camerawork can be a little difficult to stomach at times, and you don't get many clear looks at the creature, but that's also part of what makes “Cloverfield” so haunting. The footage feels eerily real, almost like a collection of recovered archival videos documenting what a real monster attack on New York would look like.

Watch "Cloverfield" on Pluto TV now

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