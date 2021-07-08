Sony State of Play July 2021 live stream — how to watch and what to expect

Sony's next PlayStation State of Play is happening today (July 8). Not only can we expect some information on upcoming PS5 games, but also a look at console excusive Deathloop.

We're also hoping for a glimpse of more Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. And maybe some idea of what the next PS5 updates will bring.

While we don't expect God of War 2 to pop up, this State of Play could be a good palate cleanser to E3 2021, which was arguably dominated by the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

But there could be some surprises up Sony's sleeve. So with that in mind, here’s how to watch Sony's PlayStation State of Play July 2021, as well as a few predictions about what games could be shown off.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play 2021

The PS5 State of Play 2021 will take place on Thursday, July 8 at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. BST and it will be available to stream across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube. It doesn’t appear there will be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting so you don’t miss a moment (we've embedded the YouTube video below for your convenience).

The showcase is slated to last 30 minutes and will feature a range of titles with upcoming exclusive shooter Deathloop given a prominent spotlight.

What to expect at Sony's PlayStation State of Play 2021

(Image credit: Bethesda)

In the official blog post confirming this State of Play showcase, Sony was quick to confirm that the next God of War, Horizon: Forbbiden West nor the next generation PSVR 2 will not be featured. So don’t get your hopes up for updates on any of them.

However, it's been confirmed that the half-an-hour long stream will include an extended look at developer Arkane’s upcoming PS5 exclusive Deathloop. According to the blog post in this gameplay demo, we’ll get to see protagonist Cole “use his abilities to stealthily skulk across rooftops or go in guns blazing to create a whole lot of mayhem.”

Alongside this look at Deathloop, we’ll also get updates on several upcoming indies and some third-party titles as well. One title that was entirely absent from E3, and was announced at a PlayStation showcase last year, is Hogwarts Legacy — could this State of Play give us a look sneak peek at gameplay?