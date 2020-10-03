Patriots vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 game online

Patriots vs Chiefs channel, start time Patriots vs Chiefs has been postponed due to COVID-19 infections.

It is expected to take place on Monday (Oct. 5) or Tuesday (Oct. 6).

It is expected to air on CBS as a part of Week 4 of the NFL 2020 season.

The Patriots vs Chiefs live stream has been delayed. Patriots QB Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, and reports suggest Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive. The game is expected to be played on this coming Monday or Tuesday (Oct. 5, 6).

Even if the Patriots had a 3-0 record (they're a win shy at 2-1), the consensus would likely sit in the favor of the Chiefs, whose efficient office has proven worthy of applause all throughout the season's NFL live streams. That said, Newton's 68.1% passing rate and 714 total thrown yards this season mean that KC can't take him lightly.

And while it might not be the heated rivalry we're hearing about in the Giants vs Rams game, the healthy respect shown from Newton to Mahomes this week, saying he's fun to watch and "he’s shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks" is really nice to see. He's even compared Mahomes to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The over-under is set at 53 points, and since neither team has really shown a truly fatal flaw, we're of the opinion that Newton could deliver an upset. Not that we're going to bet on that any time soon.

If the Patriots can get their running game in proper order, they've got their best chance to take this game, as that's been a longer-term weakness of the Chiefs. Recently, though, especially in last game's win over the Ravens, Kansas City showed that it was even fixing that aspect of its game.

So, will the Chiefs stay undefeated? Here are the best ways to watch the NFL season continue with the Patriots vs Chiefs game:

How to watch Patriots vs Chiefs live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Patriots vs Chiefs live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a low $5.20 per month, too.

Patriots vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In America, Patriots vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on CBS, but as mentioned above, its date is to be determined, after reports emerged of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. It may air on this coming Monday or Tuesday, we will update this story when we learn more.

If it airs on CBS, as was expected, it is available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 4). If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling TV (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). But you can't for this game.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Patriots vs Chiefs is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Patriots vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Chiefs.

Patriots vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

Fortunately for American football fans across the pond, Sky Sports Main Event hosts Patriots vs Chiefs, though the game starts at 9:25 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. Travellers stuck abroad can use a VPN (see above) to check out the game no matter where they are.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.