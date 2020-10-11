Our favorite Prime Day deal this weekend knocks AirPods Pro to $199

We're expecting to see some killer Prime Day AirPods deals on Tuesday. What we weren't expecting is for the best deal to come from Staples over the weekend!

For a limited time, Staples has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the best AirPods Pro deal we've seen this year. (Staples briefly offered this price back in September and it sold out fast). Keep an eye on Amazon's price, because they price matched Staples last month and they'll likely do it again as part of this weekend's Prime Day deals.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Staples

Sorry, Amazon. Our favorite AirPods Pro discount is back and you'll find it only at Staples. The retailer has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's a whopping $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon (and Staples) have the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $129. That's the best price we've seen for this model. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

The AirPods Pro sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

Between the two earbuds, we recommend the AirPods Pro. They're among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed. As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on.

I've been using these buds since their launch for just about everything. Whether I'm running errands or logging in some weekend miles, they sound great and stay in place. Make sure to follow our AirPods sales guide for the best deals on Apple's buds.