OnePlus Nord release date leaks — here’s when to expect it

The OnePlus Nord — the budget phone coming from OnePlus — looks like it’s going to arrive very soon, if a series of newly-leaked Amazon listings are to be believed.

Reputable leaker Ishan Agarwal spotted a listing for the OnePlus Nord by way of Amazon India and shared the news in a now-deleted tweet, preserved by XDA Developers and Twitter user smasithick . The listing (still live via a cached page ) appears to show a potential July 21 launch date for the upcoming smartphone as well as a special digital event surrounding it.

Agarwal’s original tweet mentions an AR experience with physical invites that will let virtual attendees win OnePlus products. More significantly, images of that invitation promise an upcoming phone that’s “made to be experienced 21st of July." A nord.oneplus.com/NordAR URL will apparently let participants access AR content during the event. (The page has a “coming soon” message for now.)

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

OnePlus has yet to issue a statement on the situation, but Agarwal quickly removed his tweet, so the likelihood of this event coming up near the end of the month feels fairly high.

The Nord is certainly an intriguing prospect for OnePlus fans and budget phone buyers for several reasons. First and foremost, it's a new 5G phone that will cost less than $500. OnePlus phones have gotten a bit pricey in recent years, culminating with the $899 OnePlus 8 Pro . Further, the OnePlus Nord will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G system-on-a-chip, which is a powerful smartphone-maker for 5G connectivity, especially at a budget price.

With OnePlus’s storied history as a smartphone manufacturer that can truly deliver the goods consumers want and expect, it’s no wonder there’s been intense levels of hype building around the Nord. Unfortunately, most US OnePlus enthusiasts won't be privy to this new release. According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the "new, more affordable smartphone product line" is launching first in India and Europe.

Lau indicated that OnePlus would be bringing "more affordable smartphones" to North America in the "near future", but it's still unclear what type of budget smartphone line line US buyers could be looking at. With the global market up for grabs in OnePlus's eyes as Samsung and Apple dominate the US, it's easy to understand why India and Europe are more attractive markets in which the Nord can make its big debut.

Last week, OnePlus held an event teasing the Nord, which will be part of a program to release several different low-cost products that aren’t limited to phones. The first batch of OnePlus Nord pre-orders sold out almost immediately to 100 lucky buyers, but there's a second round coming for July 8. You're going to need to be quick on the draw if you want to secure one for yourself, so clear your schedule and keep checking back to grab a cheap but powerful Nord for your very own.