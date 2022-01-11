OnePlus 10 Pro revealed at last: Specs, photo samples and release info

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Screen size: 6.7-inches QHD+ OLED

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256 GB

Rear cameras: 48MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 8MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Charging speed: 80W wired; 50W wireless

Size: 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches

The OnePlus 10 Pro has now been fully unveiled. It's still a little while before you'll be able to buy it, or even until we're able to test and review it. But the new OnePlus flagship is bristling with enviable specs that should make this one of the top phones of the year.

OnePlus has spent the past week unveiling its latest flagship in drips and drabs — a process that some people have found overly drawn out. First, we got a sneak peek at the design of the phone, then heard about its specs and finally got some details about the camera. With the phone launching in China this Thursday (January 13), we've now got a more complete picture.

Here's what you need to know about the key elements of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro design

As you can see in the images up and down this page, OnePlus has undertaken a fairly big overhaul of its flagship phone design. The back of the phone now has a camera block that merges with the phone's side rail, comparable to that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro available in two color options: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, which is a kind of mint green.

OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

OnePlus has a continuing partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. That's resulted in another reworking of the camera system for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As we already know, the lenses on the OnePlus 10 Pro are the same 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto sensors from the OnePlus 9 Pro, with the dedicated monochrome sensor gone on the new model. Some changes from last year include a new 150-degree field of view for the ultrawide camera, enhanced color processing and the ability to shoot in RAW for more powerful editing possibilities.

(Image credit: OnePlus/David Peskens)

A new addition to the camera system that wasn't previously announced is Hasselblad Master Style. This offers three presets for the camera system designed by professional photographers: Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao and Hasselblad Masters winners Ben Thomas and David Peskens. You can see a sample of Peskens and Chao's styles in the images here.

(Image credit: OnePlus/Yin Chao)

OnePlus 10 Pro display

The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro sounds like it'll be one of the best on any phone this year. It's a 6.7-inch, QHD+ panel with LTPO 2.0, the technology that enables a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The OnePlus 10 Pro display also offers dual color calibration, which promises to keep colors accurate at both high and low screen brightness.

OnePlus 10 Pro battery and charging

Keeping the OnePlus 10 Pro powered up is another of its headline abilities: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, a technology developed by Oppo, the Chinese phone maker OnePlus merged with last year. The new charging setup works with the largest ever battery in a OnePlus phone — a 5,000 mAh power pack.

OnePlus' official numbers claim a drained OnePlus 10 Pro can get back to 100% in 32 minutes. But perhaps most importantly, the charging brick comes in the box, unlike new Samsung or Apple phones.

There's also support for 50W wireless charging, which takes 47 minutes to charge the phone fully. However that will most likely require OnePlus' own charging stand, and that won't be included in the box.

Other OnePlus 10 Pro specs

Running the show on the OnePlus 10 Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the latest Qualcomm chipset that we expect to see in many leading Android phones this year. Backing up that chip is up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will come with up to 12GB of memory.

Currently, the OnePlus 10 Pro ships with ColorOS as its operating system for Chinese customers. However, when it ships in other parts of the world, it will be available with OxygenOS. The software will still be very much based on ColorOS though, marking a big change from previous OnePlus phones which used an independently developed OxygenOS Android skin — and not one we're necessarily happy about.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 availability

While the phone is shipping in China on January 13, we still don't have any idea when it will come to the U.S. or UK. All OnePlus has said is that the phone will arrive later this year. Rumors have suggested a March or April release.

We're also waiting to hear the phone's price in China, which will hopefully give us some idea of what we'll pay for the OnePlus 10 Pro in other markets.

OnePlus 10 Pro outlook

While it's still going to be some time until we get to try the OnePlus 10 Pro for ourselves, it seems a likely candidate for our best Android phones guide, and maybe even our best phones guide, just like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro before it. But OnePlus faces some tough competition from the iPhone 13 series and the Google Pixel 6 already in the top spots — and that's before the Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives as expected next month.