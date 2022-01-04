OnePlus 10 Pro design officially revealed — and it looks ready to fight Galaxy S22 Ultra

Details of the OnePlus 10 Pro have leaked out in drips and drabs. And it seems like OnePlus plans to reveal its next flagship phone the same way.

The phone maker gave us our first official look at the OnePlus 10 Pro on Monday evening (January 3). Thanks to a steady stream of leaks surrounding the new handset, though, most of us could probably draw the phone from memory. We also know when the OnePlus 10 Pro is arriving, at least in one part of the world.

OnePlus says it will launch its new phone in China on Tuesday, January 11. There's no word on when the device will come to other parts of the world, including the U.S. Last year, the OnePlus 9 series debuted in March, so OnePlus fans outside of China might be in for a wait before the OnePlus 10 Pro comes to their market.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

When it does arrive, the OnePlus 10 Pro will certainly bring a stylish look to the world of Android phones. A teaser video shows off two colors — black and a minty green — and the rear camera array is on a noticeably raised bump that blends into the side of the phone. That black bump stands out in particular on the green model and seems like the sort of visual flair that users will either embrace or pan.

The overall look reminds us the Galaxy S22 Ultra renders we've been seen floating around, but in this case the camera looks even more prominent while the lenses on the Samsung look more blended in with the back of the design. Samsung is expected to unveil the S22 series in February.

There's something even more significant about that camera array, though — it carries a Hasselblad label. And the involvement of the Swedish lens specialist should be welcome to anyone eager to try out the OnePlus 10 Pro's cameras. After all, Hasselblad teamed up with OnePlus on last year's OnePlus 9 phones, and the result was the best-performing cameras we've seen on a OnePlus handset.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

With the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, Hasselblad and OnePlus focused on producing more natural color tones. There's no word on whether that will continue with the OnePlus 10 Pro or if the partnership will expand to improve other areas of this up-and-coming camera phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far

OnePlus has yet to officially reveal the complete specs for its new phone, though a OnePlus 10 Pro teaser video did confirm something we knew going into this announcement — the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. That's the latest silicon from Qualcomm, and it promises faster AI, an improved image signal processor and gaming advances as well as the usual boosts to overall speed and power efficiency.

Presumably, OnePlus will disclose additional details about the OnePlus 10 Pro as the phone's launch in China next week draws closer. Until then, we have leaked information about the OnePlus 10 Pro, which paints a pretty substantial picture of the new device.

While the OnePlus 9 phones could charge at a pace-setting 65W, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to introduce 85W charging to the mix. Rumors point to a bigger battery in the new phone — 5,000 mAh compared to 4,500 mAh in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be 6.7 inches, and like its predecessor, it will refresh at 120Hz. However, a recent rumor suggests the OnePlus 10 Pro could adopt LTPO 2.0 technology, which should make scrolling even more smoother on the display.

As for those rear cameras, it sounds like they'll sport the same specs as the OnePlus 9 Pro — a 48MP main camera supported by a 50MP super wide-angle lens and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The monochrome lens that came with last year's OnePlus flagship is gone, an omission we can't pretend to be broken up about. Supposedly, the OnePlus 10 Pro's front camera is getting a boost to a 32MP sensor.

We'll find out whether these rumored specs pan out just as soon as OnePlus reveals more details about the OnePlus 10 Pro. And we hope that info includes its U.S. launch plan and price.