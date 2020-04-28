Official PS5 games blowout coming in June to challenge Xbox Series X

Sony is set to reveal a whole host of PS5 games in an upcoming magazine issue, which could be a clue that an official launch event is imminent.

That’s what we can extrapolate from a teaser for the next issue of the Offical PlayStation Magazine, which is set to showcase the games coming to the next-generation PlayStation. “The next-gen starts next issue, as we reveal the latest games coming to PS5, and how they’ll play,” reads a teaser for the June 2 issue of the magazine.

A teaser posted on Twitter by someone going by the name of Tidux shows what appears to be a preview of the next issue of OPM found in the back of the current May issue. The ad features the new PS5 logo accompanied by the words “it’s coming”.

That gives us a hint that OPM might have been given an exclusive glimpse at the PS5 console as well as the games it will come with. Given previous rumors and projections, it's possible this issue will come after a major PS5 event in May, when we'd expect to see the console's final design as well as a look at potential new games.

To date, all we’ve seen from Sony is the DualSense controller and a breakdown of the PS5’s specifications; there have been no official hints at the console’s design or any first-party exclusive games it might have.

Some developers have confirmed that their games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, such as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. But there’s no solid information on whether Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Bloodborne, and other PS4 exclusives PS5 sequels, though it would be a safe bet to see them show up in the first wave of PS5 exclusives.

We’d certainly expect The Last of Us 2, which is due out on June 19 for PS4, to come to PS5 later on with enhanced graphics and performance on the former.

With the PS5 slated for a "Holiday 2020" release, we’re now around six months before we expect it to launch. So Sony is arguably overdue a full console reveal and games showcase. And it had better do so, as Microsoft is also set to announce more Xbox Series X details in May as well as a possible wave of major game reveals.