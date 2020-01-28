New Sony PS5 trademark hints at imminent reveal event

The PS5 is without a doubt almost here, but we're still not quite sure when we'll see it in the flesh. One leak has said that a PS5 reveal is due in February , although that’s sketchily sourced and the date is fast approaching with no sign of a PlayStation meeting happening. But there’s still reason to hope for major impending news.

That reason is a Sony trademark, found by LetsGoDigital . The patent, filed at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property on January 27, which applies to the name “PS5.” The sections applied to this trademark all relate to gaming, interactive entertainment and computer software, just in case you thought Sony was going to release a very different kind of product called the PS5.

If you’re confused, Sony had already trademarked the PS5 name back in 2006, but this application seems to be a last minute attempt to shore up its intellectual property.

We already knew that the next Sony console would be called the PlayStation 5 from a 2019 blog post, and the company showed off the PS5’s logo (which unsurprisingly looks a lot like the PS4’s) at CES 2020. We never expected Sony to say anything at all at CES instead of an event of its own, but this little snippet of news has whetted gamers’ appetite for a more meaningful reveal.

What this hopefully represents is an incoming announcement that officially reveals the PS5 to the world. Xbox has already shown off the Xbox Series X , which means the ball is in Sony’s court for the time being before the two new consoles go head to head when they release at the end of 2020.