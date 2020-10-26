No Xbox Series X pre-order? You can now win an Xbox fridge

Ever since Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X design, there have been jokes about how large and boxy the console actually is. So large and boxy that it’s been likened to a fridge.

Microsoft clearly has a sense of humor these days, because it seems to have embraced those jokes. So much so that the company actually built a fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X.

There are two Series X fridges out there already, with one sent to influencer iJustine and another sent to Snoop Dogg. Aside from the design and the fact it plays the Xbox boot-up music when you open the door, it’s a pretty normal fridge. Just not one of those “normal” fridges that can stream Doom Eternal . Which is unfortunate.

As you can see in the video, iJustine’s fridge was shipped in a larger version of the Series X’s retail box, and its exterior is an upscaled replica of the console itself -- even down to the various cable sockets at the back. All that custom exterior makes it a little big, though, and I know for sure it wouldn’t fit inside my kitchen.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36October 24, 2020

Snoop Dogg was a little less excitable, though his fridge was already full stocked with things -- including an Xbox Series X and a replica cake.

(Image credit: Xbox)

It’s not the first time Microsoft has played into those jokes either. During the Inside Xbox event back in May, host Aaron Greenberg claimed to be streaming from his kitchen. A kitchen featuring an Xbox Series X-shaped fridge superimposed onto the background. That one wasn’t real, but it’s another example that the Xbox team is happy to poke fun at itself.

Apparently a third Xbox Series X fridge exists, and Microsoft will be giving it away with a Twitter sweepstakes. At the time of writing nothing has been posted, but apparently you’ll be able to get all the details from the official Xbox Twitter account . So keep your eyes open, and you too could win a very nice-looking fridge shaped like the new Xbox.