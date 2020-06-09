No, the Xbox Series X July event hasn’t been delayed

Despite rumors to the contrary, Microsoft is still on track to have a big Xbox Series X games showcase in July, following its rather mediocre May 7 event which revealed a load of third-party games but no exclusive titles.

Jeff Grubb, a games journalist at VentureBeat, claimed that Microsoft was going to push back its Xbox 20/20 July event back to August, and posted a picture of his games showcase schedule designed in lieu of a cancelled E3 2020 that showed the Xbox event pushed back by a month. Only it’s not true with Aaron Greenberg, general manager for Xbox marketing, coming out and noting that the next Xbox digital show is happening in July.

Such confusion over schedules isn't a huge surprise, as Microsoft was expected to carry out an Xbox Series X showcase in June. But with the chaos kicked up by the coronavirus pandemic and E3 being canceled, the event appeared to be moved to July.

We have not pushed anything back, our plan remains to have our next digital show in July and teams are working hard on that. https://t.co/e09NcRpVcCJune 8, 2020

Samuel Bateman, the marketing lead for Xbox UK also tweeted that the Xbox event will go ahead in July, further refuting Grubb’s schedule.

No it's not. We'll see you in July 👍 https://t.co/VPJjxQ9vrCJune 8, 2020

Regardless of when the event is held, it will lag behind what’s shaping up to be a major games showcase by Sony on June 11, aka this Thursday. Unlike Microsoft’s May 7 event, we’re expecting to see a slew of first-party games from Sony’s PlayStation arm, though we’re not holding our breath to see the final design of the PS5.

Sony’s ‘The Future of Gaming’ event was originally planned for last week, but the company sensibly and sensitively postponed it to avoid distracting from the Black Lives Matters movement protests that are happening across the world in reaction to the killing of George Floyd through police brutality in Minneapolis. Even though we’re keen to see some next-generation games, Tom’s Guide supported such a decision and we stand behind the #BlackLivesMatters.

But get May 11 in your calendar if you’re a PS5 fan as it promises to be a bountiful games showcase. And Xbox fans should do the same, as there's a good chance the PS5 event will also show off games coming to both consoles.

Xbox Series X exclusives are likely to take center stage at the July Xbox event. So by the time August comes around, we should have a good idea of platform-specific games for both the consoles. And that could pave the way for an exciting showdown between the PS5 and Xbox Series X come the end of the year when the consoles are released.