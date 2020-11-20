Nintendo Switch Lite is £30 off with this rare Black Friday deal

Today’s the day Amazon UK kicks off its Black Friday deals for real, bringing with it a host of discounts that should save you some money at a time where every penny counts.

One of the best deals we’ve seen so far gets you a Nintendo Switch Lite for just £169 at Amazon . That’s £20 off the normal price, and while not a huge discount it’s still more money off than we’ve seen recently.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was £199 now £169 @ Amazon

If you don't care about playing on your TV, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the Switch for you. It's a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch — especially the games. Plus it's lighter and a lot nicer to look at than the boring black original. There's one caveat: to get this deal, you'll need to sign up to the Amazon Platinum Mastercard. View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is limited to handheld mode, unlike the original console which could “switch” between TV and handheld mode on the fly. It also doesn’t come with detachable Joy-Con controllers, though a separate pair can be connected if you want to enjoy features like motion controls.

But because you’re always looking at it and using it on the go, the Switch Lite is designed to be a lightweight and colourful device Unlike the standard console which is basically just a boring black square. It’s got a 5.5-inch display and a 3-7 hour battery life which means it should keep you (or your kids) occupied for a significant amount of time.

There are also a number of Switch games getting discounts in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, so make sure to check those out as well. In the meantime if there’s anything else you’re looking for, make sure to check out our Amazon U.K. Black Friday deals hub to see what else is on offer.