NFL Draft 2022 live stream: How to watch online, time and TV channel

It's almost time to watch the 2022 NFL Draft live streams online, as we've moved past all the traditional moments such as the Scouting Combine and college pro days. And entering this big three-day event, a consensus has formed.

NFL Draft 2022 live stream: Date, start time NFL Draft dates: Thursday (April 28) through Saturday (April 30)

NFL Draft times: 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET on Friday, 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Channels: ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network

Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan is the edge defender at the top of most prediction boards. So, if all things go as expected, look for the Jacksonville Jaguars (who again have the #1 pick after scooping up Trevor Lawrence in 2021) to bring Hutchinson in to the fold.

Evan Neal, a tackle out of Alabama, has been on the tips of some prognosticators tongues as another high-ranking draft pick. He's only allowed 24 pressures in two years, so he could be a Detroit Lion (who have the #2 pick) early on Thursday.

If you're looking for patterns this year, Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner is more proof that this is a year of highly valued defenders rising from the college ranks. He's never allowed a touchdown, and his 2021 season saw him surrender fewer than 10 yards per game. He's possibly going to be a Texan (Houston has #3), or he could fall to the Jets (#4) or Giants (#5).

Trying to figure out what channel you should watch it on? ESPN will have Mike Greenberg as host, and assisted by Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen. Over on ABC there's Reece Davis assisted by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer, Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III. Sunday will see a combined group on both networks, with Davis, Kiper, McShay, Mortensen and Riddick. The NFL Network has Rich Eisen supported by Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah, David Shaw, Kurt Warner and others.

Here's how to watch NFL Draft 2022 wherever you are.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2022 live stream from anywhere on Earth

Don't worry if you're out of the country, because you can keep using the streaming services you already pay for to watch an NFL Draft 2022 live stream anywhere in the world. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all three days of the draft, without being thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions.

How to watch an NFL Draft 2022 live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Folks in America have a pretty good shot of watching the NFL Draft 2022 live stream on the channel of their choice — or at least one that doesn't cost much to get. Since the 2022 NFL Draft is on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, it's available on almost every service, including Sling TV , YouTube TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV. Sling gives you a couple of options for catching the NFL Draft 2022 live stream: if you sign up to Sling Orange, you can watch the Draft on ESPN, whereas if you go for Sling Blue you can tune in to the NFL Network's coverage. Blue and Orange packages cost $35 a month, or you can get them together for $50 a month.

Fubo is our other recommendation here because it has ABC, which Sling (our pick for the best cable TV alternative and one of the best streaming services) doesn't. That said, it's likely going to provide a broader analysis than ESPN or the NFL Network.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. NFL Network is on Sling Blue.

If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.

How can I watch the NFL Draft 2022 online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends across the pond will watch the draft on Sky Sports, which brings back Sky Sports NFL (replacing Sky Sports Action on channel 407 for the occasion). All three days of the draft will air live.

It can be acquired with a Now TV day pass.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2022 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians have multiple options for how to watch the NFL Draft 2022 live stream online. For round 1, you can check out TSN, which is available via TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Thursday's round 1 coverage will be at 8 p.m. ET (with pre-show coverage starting at 7 p.m.) on TSN1.

For the rest of the rounds (which aren't in the TSN schedule), ABC affiliates in Canada will also broadcast the draft, and Canadians with the NFL Network can also watch there.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN, via Foxtel and Kayo Sports will let you watch the NFL Draft live streams — for every single pick. Kayo offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

2022 NFL Draft order

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

34) Detroit Lions

35) New York Jets

36) New York Giants

37) Houston Texans

38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

39) Chicago Bears

40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

41) Seattle Seahawks

42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

43) Atlanta Falcons

44) Cleveland Browns

45) Baltimore Ravens

46) Minnesota Vikings

47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)

48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

49) New Orleans Saints

50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

51) Philadelphia Eagles

52) Pittsburgh Steelers

53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

54) New England Patriots

55) Arizona Cardinals

56) Dallas Cowboys

57) Buffalo Bills

58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)

59) Green Bay Packers

60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61) San Francisco 49ers

62) Kansas City Chiefs

63) Cincinnati Bengals

64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars

66) Detroit Lions

67) New York Giants

68) Houston Texans

69) New York Jets

70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

71) Chicago Bears

72) Seattle Seahawks

73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

74) Atlanta Falcons

75) Denver Broncos

76) Baltimore Ravens

77) Minnesota Vikings

78) Cleveland Browns

79) Los Angeles Chargers

80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)

82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)

83) Philadelphia Eagles

84) Pittsburgh Steelers

85) New England Patriots

86) Las Vegas Raiders

87) Arizona Cardinals

88) Dallas Cowboys

89) Buffalo Bills

90) Tennessee Titans

91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92) Green Bay Packers

93) San Francisco 49ers

94) Kansas City Chiefs

95) Cincinnati Bengals

96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

101) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection)

102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection)

103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)

104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

106) Jacksonville Jaguars

107) Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns)

108) Houston Texans

109) Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

110) Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)

111) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

112) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

113) Washington Commanders

114) Atlanta Falcons

115) Denver Broncos

116) Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)

117) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)

118) Cleveland Browns

119) Baltimore Ravens

120) New Orleans Saints

121) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

122) Indianapolis Colts

123) Los Angeles Chargers

124) Philadelphia Eagles

125) Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

126) Las Vegas Raiders

127) New England Patriots

128) Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)

129) Dallas Cowboys

130) Buffalo Bills

131) Tennessee Titans

132) Green Bay Packers

133) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134) San Francisco 49ers

135) Kansas City Chiefs

136) Cincinnati Bengals

137) Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans)

138) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)

139) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

140) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

141) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

142) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

143) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

Round 5

144) Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

145) Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos)

146) New York Jets

147) New York Giants

148) Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans)

149) Carolina Panthers

150) Chicago Bears

151) Atlanta Falcons

152) Denver Broncos

153) Seattle Seahawks

154) Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders)

155) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)

156) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

157) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

158) New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins)

159) Indianapolis Colts

160) Los Angeles Chargers

161) New Orleans Saints

162) Philadelphia Eagles

163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

164) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

165) Las Vegas Raiders

166) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)

167) Dallas Cowboys

168) Buffalo Bills

169) Tennessee Titans

170) Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)

171) Green Bay Packers

172) San Francisco 49ers

173) New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens)

174) Cincinnati Bengals

175) Los Angeles Rams

176) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

177) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

178) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

179) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

Round 6

180) Jacksonville Jaguars

181) Detroit Lions

182) New York Giants

183) New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)

184) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

185) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)

186) Chicago Bears

187) San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)

188) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)

189) Washington Commanders

190) Atlanta Falcons

191) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)

192) Minnesota Vikings

193) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)

194) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

195) Los Angeles Chargers

196) Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)

197) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)

198) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

199) Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

200) New England Patriots

201) Arizona Cardinals

202) Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)

203) Buffalo Bills

204) Tennessee Titans

205) Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)

206) Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles)

207) Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)

208) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)

209) Cincinnati Bengals

210) New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

211) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

212) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

213) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

214) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

215) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

216) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

217) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

218) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

219) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

220) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

221) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

Round 7

222) Jacksonville Jaguars

223) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)

224) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)

225) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)

226) Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)

227) Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)

228) Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)

229) Seattle Seahawks

230) Washington Commanders

231) Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)

232) Denver Broncos

233) Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)

234) Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions)

235) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)

236) Los Angeles Chargers

237) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

239) Indianapolis Colts

240) Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)

241) Pittsburgh Steelers

242) Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

243) Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)

244) Arizona Cardinals

245) New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans)

246) Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)

247) Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)

248) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249) Green Bay Packers

250) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)

251) Kansas City Chiefs

252) Cincinnati Bengals

253) Los Angeles Rams

254) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

255) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

256) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

257) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

258) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

259) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

260) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

262) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)