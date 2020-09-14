New iPad 8: Release date, price and what we want to see

Apple's iPad 8 may arrive surprisingly soon. Thanks to a new leak, we've got reason to think an upcoming event may not introduce us to new iPad Air 4, but also for the iPad that needs an update the most.

Dubbed iPad 8 for short, the 8th Generation iPad will arrive with Apple having put a lot of attention behind its more expensive iPads, while the entry-level model has lagged behind a bit. Sure, the standard iPad remains one of the best tablets around, but its bolder siblings — the iPad Air and iPad Pro — have been outpacing it for years.

Primarily, the iPad 8 should be faster than what you get now. Its processor may be snappy enough for doing one thing at a time, with iPadOS gaining more multitasking features. And then there's the story of the Gen 1 iPad Pencil, which needs to be erased from our memories.

So while there has not been a ton of iPad 8 rumors, we've seen enough so far to have some confidence that Apple's about to update its entry-level tablet. Here is everything we know about (and want) for the iPad 8:

"Tomorrow, tomorrow," they say, "it's only a day away." And that's what we currently expect for when Apple will unveil the iPad (8th Generation). Leaker Jon Prosser put the iPad 8 down as a definite product for the Apple September 15 event that is expected to be headlined by the Apple Watch 6.

Unlike iPhones, which historically drop in the fall (the iPhone 12 is the first in a while that will come out in October as opposed to September), the regular iPad doesn't have a clear release pattern.

Previously, the iPad 7th Generation came out in Sept. 2019, but the 5th and 6th Generation iPads came out in March (2017 and 2018, respectively. The iPad 4 came out in Nov. 2012, and the first three iPads came out in the spring of 2010, 2011 and 2012. So you never know when Apple will roll out its next iPad.

iPad 8 price

How low will the iPad 8 price go? This past May, Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would have two new iPads: a 10.8-inch iPad coming in the 2nd half of 2020 and an 8.5 to 9-inch iPad launching in early 2021.

In this report, Kuo said "The two new ‌iPad‌ models will follow iPhone SE’s product strategy, and selling points will be the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips."

For a while, the iPad's $329 price tag has kept it out of range for many, who have instead opted for Amazon's much-cheaper Fire tablets, like the Fire HD 8. While Kuo's note about pricing doesn't make us think Apple will put out a $150 iPad 8 to compete with the 10-inch Fire HD 10, we're hoping it gets close. $250 sounds reasonable, but I'm hoping for $199.

That said, the iPad Air 4 debuting alongside the iPad 8 is expected to get more expensive, so maybe Kuo's use of "affordable" is just comparative. For those keeping score at home, the smaller iPad mentioned above is likely the iPad mini 6.

iPad 8 specs

The biggest thing the iPad 8 needs is the A12 Bionic chip, or something even faster (which we'd love). Currently the iPad 7th Gen. has an A10 Fusion chip which lags behind other Apple tablets in head-to-head testing.

If the iPad Air 4 gets an A14X processor, as has been rumored — an upgrade from the aforementioned A12 chip — it would make sense that Apple would upgrade hand those A12 chips down to the iPad. We'd love to see the standard iPad get A13 processors, but if Apple's going the SE route as mentioned above, that's not exactly necessary.

Leaker @L0vetodream has also hinted at the iPad 8 getting an A12 chip.

On top of this, Kuo's original claim of a 10.8-inch iPad makes sense, as Apple slimmed the bezels of the tablet down for the iPad 7, turning its 9.7-inch screen to a 10.8-inch screen.

But if Apple's continuing to slim its bezels, what will happen to the home button and Touch ID? We've seen rumors of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner moving to the power/lock button for the iPad Air 4, and if the screen/bezel ratio goes increasingly towards the former, that could be how Apple keeps biometric security in the iPad.

iPad 8 features we want to see

While we don't expect the iPad 8 to support the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, there is one item on our iPad 8 wish list that's a more likely addition from the iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil 2nd Generation has to become the normal stylus for all iPads.

Having used both versions of Apple's Pencil for a while now, I cannot overstate how much of an advance the Pencil 2 is over the original. Adding Pencil 2 support would require a slight redesign, in order to enable docking the Pencil to the side of the iPad 8.

But anything Apple can do to let regular iPad owners charge their Apple Pencil by snapping it magnetically to the side of the iPad would be welcome. Right now, you need to take the cap off the bottom of the original Apple Pencil and connect its Lightning Port into the matching port on the bottom of the iPad.

Maybe Apple can unveil a new Apple Pencil to solve this, without changing the iPad's design. We shall see. But with the Apple Pencil's Scribble handwriting to text feature being a top addition in iPadOS 14, it makes a lot of sense for Apple to make it easier to use its stylus on all of its devices.

We'd also like a new iPad Smart Keyboard Folio, with a little more key travel for more comfortable typing. Apple's yet to release an 10.8-inch iPad, though, so the company doesn't have a lot of accessories it could recycle that would match the size of this new iPad.