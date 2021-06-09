Nets vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 3 online

Nets vs Bucks start time, channel The Nets vs Bucks live stream will begin Thursday, June 10th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Nets vs Bucks live stream will put the talents of Kevin Durant back on display as Milwaukee is left looking for answers in this NBA playoffs live stream . Game 2 was hardly a “game.” It was more Brooklyn putting on a clinic.

The Nets led by as much as 49 points, while the Bucks never led. Without James Harden, Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, while Kyrie Irving scored 22 points. Nets Head Coach Steve Nash was able to empty the bench in the win, all 13 of his players played and only Chris Chiozza was held scoreless. Harden is still listed as day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

Now down in the series 2-0, the Bucks are trying to find their rhythm as they go in front of their hometown fans. Milwaukee shot just 29% from three and turned the ball over 16 times. Giannis led his team in scoring in Game 2 with 18 points as Kris Middleton scored 17 with five turnovers.

The Bucks entered this series after sweeping the Heat out of the playoffs. One of the biggest reasons Milwaukee ran through the first round without breaking much of a sweat was their offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday. Holiday netted 13 points Monday night and told reporters after the game, "We feel like we're better than the way we're playing. At this point, we can't really be down. We've got to stay positive."

Despite the Nets Game 2 blow out they enter Game 3 as 3-point road underdogs. The over/under is 235.

How to avoid Nets vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Nets vs Bucks live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nets vs Bucks live stream airs on ESPN, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nets vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Nets vs Bucks live stream is not in the cards. Again.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Nets vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for this event. SN360 will have the Nets vs Bucks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.