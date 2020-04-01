Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus now on sale for $750 less than Galaxy S20

Motorola's new budget handsets — the $249 Moto G Power and $299 Moto G Stylus — are now on sale. You can order both from the phone maker's website starting today (April 1), and you can find them in stores beginning April 16.

Both new Moto G phones come unlocked and support both CDMA and GSM network bands, enabling compatibility with all carriers. Both have 6.4-inch LCD panels with full-HD resolutions, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipsets. The Power comes with 64GB of onboard storage, while the Stylus packs 128GB — but they can each be expanded with microSD cards.

Whether you go for the Power or the Stylus, that's a lot of phone on paper, and for a very reasonable sum — especially as modern flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S20, have blown clear past the four-digit threshold.

The name gives away the primary difference between these phones. The Moto G Stylus has, well, a stylus, that docks in the device, Galaxy Note-style. However, the G Stylus has a smaller battery than the Moto G Power. Whereas the Stylus' battery weighs in at 4,000 mAh, the Power has a gargantuan 5,000-mAh unit.

Last year's Moto G7 Power also had a 5,000-mAh battery and lasted for a record-setting 15 hours and 35 minutes in Tom's Guide's custom battery test. We're expecting similarly big numbers from its successor.

The Moto G Stylus also has slightly better cameras than its cheaper sibling. Both devices incorporate triple-lens modules, but the Stylus' main sensor is rated at 48 megapixels and benefits from quad-pixel binning, while the Power settles for a 16MP main lens. The Stylus also gets an exclusive Action Cam ultrawide lens that can record landscape video, even when held vertically.



Moto G Power Moto G Stylus Price $249 $299 Screen Size (Resolution) 6.4-inch Full-HD+ LCD 6.4-inch Full-HD+ LCD OS Android 10 Android 10 Processor Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 128GB Rear Camera Triple: 16MP main (ƒ/1.7); 2MP macro (ƒ/2.2); 8MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) Triple: 48MP main (ƒ/1.7); 2MP macro (ƒ/2.2); 16MP ultrawide Action Cam (ƒ/2.2) Front Camera 16MP (ƒ/2.0) 16MP (ƒ/2.0) Battery 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Weight 7.01 ounces 6.77 ounces Color Smoke Black Mystic Indigo

The new Moto G family runs Android 10 out of the box, while retaining Motorola's light touch on Google's mobile operating system. Both models will be sold at a range of retailers, including Best Buy, B&H and Amazon, as well as through carriers, including Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi and Republic Wireless.

We went hands on with both devices in early February, and they seemed worthy of the Moto G line's reputation for solid performance at very comforting price points — though you'll have to hang on a few more weeks for our final verdict.