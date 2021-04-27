Master of None season 3 release date, trailer, cast, Moments in Love and more

Master of None season 3 is coming soon to Netflix and it's got a new theme, Moments in Love. The comedy, co-created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, has been on a break for three years, and the surprise announcement of the show's return came out of nowhere.

Netflix also dropped a trailer that reveals Master of None season 3 is subtitled Moments in Love and will focus on Lena Waithe's character, Denise, and her new partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Ansari and Waithe wrote the scripts, while Ansari directed the episodes. The season is described as "a modern love story."

Master of None season 3 has been quietly taking shape in the background, after season 2 came out in May 2017. That year, Ansari told Vulture, "I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a looonng break before I could come back to it."

He also said he himself needed to change before he could even write said season, explaining, "I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time."

Of course, Ansari's time off may also have been due to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he addressed in the Netflix comedy special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. Anna North at Vox noted that while he addressed the scandal, Ansari did not apologize to those who came forward with allegations.

Here's everything you need to know about Master of None season 3: Moments in Love.

Master of None season 3 will be released by Netflix on May 23.

All five episodes will drop at the same time, at 3 a.m. ET.

Master of None season 3: Moments in Love

Master of None season 3 is subtitled "Moments in Love" and will consist of five episodes. Set in London, it puts the spotlight on Denise and partner Alicia. Netflix describes it as "a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."

Master of None season 3 trailer

The trailer for Master of None season 3 focuses almost entirely on Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie). As Denise poses a hypothetical question, we see lovely glimpses of their life together — dancing in front of the fireplace, taking a bath together, walking in a field. There is one glimpse of Dev (Aziz Ansari), but it's fleeting.

Master of None season 3 cast

The Master of None season 3 cast is led by Lena Waithe as Denise and Naomi Ackie as Alicia.

Last we saw Denise, she hadn't even started dating Alicia yet. Now, they're marrie and living together in what appears to be the British countryside.

Aziz Ansari will make at least one appearance as Dev, the main character of Master of None seasons 1 and 2.

It's unclear if any previous Master of None cast members will pop up, including Kelvin Yu as Brian Chang and Eric Wareheim as Arnold Baumheiser (both friends of Dev. We also don't know if we'll see Alessandra Mastronardi as Francesca, Dev's love interest at the end of season 2.

But we're crossing our fingers for another glimpse of Ansari's real-life parents, Shoukath and Fatima, who play Dev's parents.