Massive Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leak reveals all the specs for both iPad Pro killers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus have just had their full specs sheets leaked, revealing the company's most promising iPad Pro rivals yet.

WinFuture has shared all of the juicy details for both versions of Samsung's next tablet. Like the German site's previous leaks for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra leaks, it looks to have found these details and renders from official Samsung marketing material.

Although WinFuture has revealed an enormous amount of information about the Tab S7 series, it sadly doesn't have price or availability details for the tablet.

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Display (resolution, refresh rate) 11 inch LCD, 2560 x 1600, 120 Hz 12.4 inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1752, 120 Hz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB. 256GB MicroSD slot Yes Yes Rear cameras 13 MP main (f/2.0), 5 MP ultra wide-angle 13 MP main (f/2.0), 5 MP ultra wide-angle Front camera 8 MP (f/2.0) 8 MP (f/2.0) Battery 7,040 mAh 10,090 mAh Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver Size 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches (253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34 mm) 11.22 x 7.2 x 0.22 inches (285 mm x 185 mm x 5.7 mm) Weight 17.46 ounces (495g) 20.81 ounces (590g)

The leak confirms the 11-inch and 12.4-inch sizes of the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus respectively. These are both an increase from the single 10.5 inch size the Galaxy Tab S6 came in, and are similar to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes that Apple offers the iPad Pro in.

For colors, there's three choices: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. We've seen how good these colors look on the Galaxy Note 20 too, and as you can see from WinFuture's released renders, they look just as nice here too.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Both versions of the Tab S7 make use of Snapdragon 865 Plus chipsets, the best piece of silicon available to Android devices right now. Because of this, both tablets will have the ability to use 5G, although you'll likely have to pay more as the standard tablets may be Wi-Fi only. Joining the chipset will be 6GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage, with the option to expand that with up to another 1TB of space with a MicroSD card.

For displays, the basic Tab S7 comes equipped with a WQXGA (Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array) LCD display, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Plus, on the other hand, gets a WQXGA + OLED panel, and also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Both versions have fingerprint sensors for security, but they're located in different places. On the normal version, the fingerprint sensor is on the side of the chassis, while it's under the display on the Plus version, similar to Samsung's flagship smartphones.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Mounted on the back of the tablets are "real-feel" S Pens, which boast a very low 9 millisecond latency for better feeling writing and drawing. The real feel feature was also leaked for the Note 20 Ultra, while the Note 20 gets a more average 24 ms latency. The stylus air gestures that Samsung has previously included on the Galaxy Note 10 will work with the tablets too, allowing the user to navigate their interfaces with swipes and button presses without touching the display.

The Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus will share the same camera set-up. That's a duo of a 13MP main camera and 5MP ultrawide camera on the back, with an 8MP camera on the front.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

For batteries, there's a significant difference. The normal Tab S7 gets a 7,040mAh cell, but the Plus comes with a huge 10,090 mAh battery instead. These can be charged with a USB-C connector via the included 15W charger, but they should support up to 45W if you're willing to buy Samsung's best charging block separately.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

A few other details that users might appreciate are the two models' Dolby Atmos and AKG-tuned quad speakers, their ability to use Samsung's new wireless DeX desktop mode (also pegged for inclusion on the Note 20 series), and the included trackpad and keyboard cover.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Expect to see Samsung confirm these details and fill in the gaps on August 5, the date of its Galaxy Unpacked event. We'll be seeing the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 on stage too, according to the latest rumors.