Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter-Final online

The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream is a huge clash in the Champions League Quarter-Finals between two teams desperate to win the competition for the first time.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid channel, start time The Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream takes place Tuesday, April 5.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST/ 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Both are the reigning champions in their domestic leagues. However, while Manchester City are currently top of the Premier League, Atlético sit in third, 12 points behind local rivals Real Madrid in La Liga. That is despite not having lost a game in the league since a defeat by Levante in mid-February. Indeed, that is the last time they lost a game in any competition.

Pep Guardiola’s team comfortably dispatched Burnley at the weekend, winning 0-2 at Turfmoor. They beat Sporting Lisbon in even easier fashion in the previous round of the Champions League, winning 5-0 on aggregate, with all the goals scored in a totally dominant first-leg performance.

Diego Simeone’s side had to see off the red half of Manchester in their Round-of-16 tie. They beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate, thanks to a goal from Renan Lodi at Old Trafford. If they repeat that result, it will be the first time they have won on consecutive visits to English sides. Aléti will have to do it without defender Jose Gimenez, though, who has not travelled with his teammates due to an injury.

Atlético Madrid were 4-1 winners at home to Alaves at the weekend, with most of the goals coming in a 15-minute flurry at the end of the match that saw Luiz Suárez score two, including a penalty, and Joao Félix adding to one he had scored earlier.

Despite all their success in recent years, Tuesday’s Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream will be the first ever meeting between these teams in European competition. However, the two managers have met on three previous occasions, with Guardiola claiming two wins.

Manchester City are in scintillating Champions League form and have only lost one of their last nine games in the competition: namely last season’s final against Chelsea.

The pressure will be on the home side to have something to take into the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. Can they do it? Find out by watching the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream, and we will show you how to do it below.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream on DAZN.

DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.