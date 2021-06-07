Live
WWDC 2021 live blog: iOS 15, new MacBook Pros and all the big news as it happens
This could be the biggest WWDC in years
Apple's WWDC 2021 event gets underway today with the keynote set to kick off at 1 pm ET/ 10am PT, and based on all of the rumors we're expecting a lot of big iOS 15 news as the company unveils its all-important software update for the iPhone. But there should be a lot more in store, including the launch of macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 and possibly even a new homeOS for smart home devices.
While WWDC is typically focused on software, we could see new hardware announced as well, as multiple reports point to Apple introducing its new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021. We could see the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 as well. These machines are expected to feature a powerful new M2 chip as well as bring back an SD Card slot and HDMI port. Plus, the new MacBook Pros should offer mini-LED displays, just like the new iPad Pro 2021.
Our WWDC 2021 live blog will be here every step of the way, breaking down the big Apple announcements as they happen.
What are you hoping to see at WWDC? We've got out fingers crossed for a redesigned MacBook Pro 2021 with an Apple M2 chip at its heart. The leaks so far have some form of MacBook announcement tipped for the Summer, so WWDC could be a good time for a classic "one more thing" from Apple.
While we're not expecting to see much around the iPhone 13 at WWDC, the leaks keep coming. The latest one has the iPhone 13 Pro tipped to come in matte black. Which looks pretty nice from concept renders. But we hope the color isn't kept to the Pro models only, and we also hope the rumoured 120Hz display isn't just an iPhone 13 Pro feature.
Speaking of the Apple Watch, here are five upgrades we really want to see watchOS 8 come with.
And the leaks keep coming, with a watchOS 8 developer teasing how Apple's next iteration of smartwatch software could help make the Apple Watch more of a standalone experience. New Apple Watch apps are also predicted.
Following WWDC, Apple could have a separate event that will be all about Apple Music Spatial Audio. Apparently this event was spotted in an Apple Music link but there's no official word about it on the WWDC 2021 website. But according to the now-removed announcement it could take place at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT today.
The Apple Hub twitter account has mocked up what to expect from the new MacBook Pro 2021 if it's announced today. That includes a new M1X (or M2 chip), a Liquid Retina XDR display (mini-LED), MagSafe charging and both an SD Card slot and HDMI port.
Apple is also reportedly ditching the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro.
A leak from developer Khaos Tian (reported by MacRumors) says that the watchOS 8 could be getting a new Mind app, which lines up with previous rumors that suggest that Apple could be starting to focus more on mental health with the Apple Watch.
Looks like someone deployed the new profile for App Store too early? Want to guess what “https://t.co/nhhpJFmZbJ.Mind” is on watchOS? pic.twitter.com/BarzoJtovqJune 5, 2021
In addition, it appears that the Apple Watch may offer more independence from your iPhone, as watchOS 8 is said to also include standalone Contacts and Tips apps.
A recent report from Bloomberg says that Apple will double down on privacy protections by limiting data collection. Apple will apparently roll out a control panel in iOS 15 that gives you much more detail on what data is being collected by third-party apps.
In addition, you can expect new health-tracking, notifications and messaging features in iOS 15. There will reportedly be a new design for notification banners, and auto replying to messages should improve.
The biggest upgrade could be coming to the iPad, as Bloomberg says that Apple will be improving its multitasking system. Plus, you can expect a home screen revamp with the ability to place widgets anywhere on the home screen.
