iPhone 13 Pro could come in new matte black color

The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro line up could see the introduction of a new matte black color that's tipped to be a lot darker than the Graphite and Space Grey options currently seen on some of Apple's existing flagship devices.

That's according to Filip Koroy's latest YouTube video, which featured what he described as "new and exclusive iPhone 13 Pro leaks," made in collaboration with leaker Max Weinbach. The new matte black color will allegedly be close to the HEX color code 121212, Weinbach said.

This isn't the first time Koroy and Weinbach have claimed a new matte black iPhone 13 will be on the way. However, unlike their previous report from two months ago, the pair now claim to have exclusive information that the new hue would be significantly darker than any of Apple's current color options. Their source isn't revealed, but the information would seem to be from an Apple insider.

Previous renders from the past leak — which may or may not have been genuine — showed off a classy design with shiny dark stainless steel sides and a matte black back panel with a contrasting glossy rear camera setup. A full matte black color option would be a first for the iPhone range, and would potentially be an answer to the Phantom Black Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The last time we've seen a color that remotely resembled a pure matte black design was the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and that's going all the way back to 2016. Since then, the darkest hues featured in Apple's flagship products would be the near-black-but-not-really color options such as Space Grey and Graphite, featured in the latest iPhone 12 Pro line up.

In his latest video, Koroy also discussed the previously rumored sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. "Apple is working on a new electronic image stabilization system that works across all frame rates and resolutions, " the YouTuber explained. According to Weinbach, Apple is reportedly referring to the system as "warp."

"We think it has something to do with subject tracking and a new version of EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization)," the leaker added in a quote posted in the video.

Other segments of the video discuss the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, iOS 15, and more.