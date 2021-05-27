WWDC 2021 live stream: How to watch the Apple keynote

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, aka WWDC, could be a rather exciting one this year. Apple tends to detail its next steps with macOS, iOS, watchOS and tvOS at WWDC, but this year, we could even see the debut of new hardware.

The WWDC 2021 keynote will take place on June 7, with Tim Cook and other Apple executives ready to detail what’s in store for software developers over the coming months. This will likely give us a hint at what to expect from the likes of the iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro 2021.

The teaser image for WWDC shows a trio of Memojis peering at MacBooks with code reflected in their eyes, suggesting we could be hearing how Cupertino’s engineers have made it easy for developers to tap into the power of the Apple M1 chip. We’d also expect to hear how more apps and features can be made compatible with the M1 MacBooks and iMac 2021.

If you're looking to see Apple's latest announcements live, here's how to watch WWDC 2021 live stream.

How to watch WWDC 2021

As mentioned, the WWDC 2021 keynote takes place on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST.

You've got a suite of options when it comes to watching WWDC 2021 live. The keynote will be streamed on Apple's website and will also be available through the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website and Apple's TV app on iPads, iPhones and Apple TV set-top boxes.

Furthermore, you can also watch the keynote live stream on YouTube, which we’ll embedded below as a link becomes available. And as ever, make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide for all the latest news as it happens as WWDC 2021 takes place.

WWDC 2021: What to expect

(Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned earlier, Apple uses WWDC to dive into new features and capabilities of its software suite. We’re expecting a good bit about next steps for macOS and a look at iOS 15. WWDC will likely see the launch of betas for both iOS 15 and macOS 12, before the full releases arrive this fall.

At last year's WWDC, the Apple Silicon initiative was revealed, with Cupertino stating how it wants to leave Intel CPUs behind in a transition to its own in-house chipset, first seen with the Apple M1 chip. So we could see a new version, the Apple M2 chip, revealed next month, and even new Macs to host the new silicon.

Those Mac machines could be a 27-inch iMac 2021, the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and the MacBook Air 2021, all of which we’re expecting to come with a redesign over their predecessors and upgrades such as micro-LED displays. It's also possible that Apple could hold off on announcing new hardware at a developers conference, reserving its product launches for separate events.

There’s an outside chance that we could see the debut of the AirPods 3, though that's the kind of product usually reserved for phone and tablet launches.

Ultimately, software and what’s next for Apple Silicon will receive the bulk of the attention at WWDC 2021. And for Apple fans, that could be just what's needed to get excited for Cupertino’s usual fall showcases.