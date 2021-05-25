Macbook Pro 2021 just tipped for WWDC launch

Apple's rumored MacBook Pro 2021 could be revealed at Cupertino's WWDC 2021 conference on June 7, according to leaker Jon Prosser.

"I can confirm MacBook Pro is coming," Prosser said, though the leaker didn't give any additional details or reasons for his judgement. But seeing as his other leaks are usually promptly followed with an explainer video on his YouTube channel, we're guessing that more information will come in due course. After all, the conference is less than two weeks away.

No other sources seem to correspond to Prosser's leak, although previous leaks from reliable sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at a possible mid-year launch or in the second half of 2021.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference conferences don't typically involve big hardware announcements, especially concerning new MacBook's. However, since Apple revealed the WWDC keynote will start on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT, complete with an image of three cartoon characters with MacBooks, many have speculated that new MacBook models could be revealed at the conference.

The three memojis appear to be looking at MacBook screens, with there eyes reflecting coding, iMessage, and Apple calendar. This could be a hint at big changes to underlying code in macOS, perhaps making MacBook's capable of getting more from the Apple M1 chip. But that's not to say that new Mac hardware could also be revealed as part of a major MacBook refresh.

We've now seen a handful of rumors surrounding the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro models. Reportedly, the upcoming Macbook Pro will undergo a radical redesign and include an updated 10-core Apple M2 chip with up to 12 high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores, as well as 16 or 32-core GPU options and support up to 64GB RAM. Similar to the new iMac 2021, many are also expecting more color options in the new MacBook Pro models.

The new MacBook Pro lineup could also include Thunderbolt and USB-C ports as well as a comeback of the HDMI port and SD card slots (last featured in the 2015 models). The inclusion of the Touch Bar is unlikely, as rumors suggest that Apple intends to implement a traditional row of function keys instead. The upcoming line-up is also expected to feature an upgraded thermal system.

We'll have to wait a couple of weeks before we see if Prosser's leak proves to be legitimate. But WWDC looks set to be an interesting one of MacBook fans regardless of potential new hardware reveals.