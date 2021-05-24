Lakers vs Suns live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Lakers vs Suns start time, channel The Lakers vs Suns live stream will begin Tuesday, May 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Lakers vs Suns live stream Talent, drama and defense. Game one of the Lakers vs Suns series had it all. Fans will see if game two has any shot at living up to the hype for this NBA playoffs live stream.

When you watch a game with stars like LeBron, A.D., Booker and Paul you would expect a higher scoring match-up, but that was not the case in game one. This Lakers and Suns’ game was the only “game one” where neither team netted triple digits in scoring. Defense is what took over.

The Suns held LeBron James to just 18 points and Anthony Davis to 13 as they took the first game of this best of seven series, 99-90. As a team, the Lakers shot just 26.9% from three, a dip of nearly 10% from their season average. The only star who matched his offensive expectation was Devin Booker who scored a game-high 34 points in his playoff debut.

In the fourth quarter the Suns built a 16-point lead, their largest of the contest. The Lakers then started to come back with seven unanswered points. Then things got chippy. At the 9:01 mark of the quarter, LeBron James went to the line to shoot one and miss. On the rebound craziness broke out. The Sun’s Cameron Payne threw his shoulder into the Lakers’ Alex Caruso. Then Montrezl Harrell would come in to defend Caruso. When the smoke cleared, Payne was ejected, and Harrell and Caruso were each given double technical fouls.

The skirmish wasn’t the only drama surrounding this game. The question of “should LeBron James be allowed to play?” has popped up recently after it was discovered James attended a promotional party for his vodka brand before the Lakers played the Warriors in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Gatherings of more than 25 people are against the league’s COVID-19 protocol and players in violation can be held out for 10-14 days. Attendees at the event were reportedly required to show proof of vaccination before entering. The NBA has not publicly issued any form of punishment or mandatory quarantine. ESPN reported an NBA spokesman said, “It’s a violation of the agreed upon protocols and it has been addressed with the team.

The Lakers go into game two as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under is 208 points.

How to avoid Lakers vs Suns blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Suns live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Lakers vs Suns live streams in the US

In the U.S. Lakers vs Suns airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Lakers vs Suns live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports and the ability to stay up late. The Lakers vs Suns live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Lakers vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Lakers vs Suns live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.