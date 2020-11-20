Killer Bose Black Friday headphone deal just came back in stock

If you're a gamer hoping to score Black Friday headphones deals, this limited-time Bose sale is going to blow your mind (but not your wallet.)

We know you already dropped a pretty penny on a PS5, so adding high-quality accessories to your new gaming suite doesn't need to break the bank. Right now Amazon has the Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset on sale $269, down from $329. This is the first time this new pair of headphones has received a discount, making today's offer one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset: was $329 now $296 @ Amazon

This limited-time deal on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is perfect for anyone who has just scored a new console. As a 2-in-1 headset, the QC35 IIs are great for wireless lifestyle use, too.View Deal

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are some of the best noise cancelling headphones around, thanks to stellar noise cancellation and the brand's signature sound. This gaming version tacks on a headset microphone so you can make sure you're speaking loud and clear to your teammates in multiplayer games.

That gaming-centric mic is removable for when you want to take the Bose QC35 IIs on-the-go, or just removed from your entertainment center. The same goes for the wired connection, which is key for console use but not for moving around. You can pair this headset to Bluetooth when it's time to put the controller down or step away from the keyboard.

Better yet, built-in voice assistants in the wireless mode are optimized for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can ask either virtual butler queries on the fly. This is especially useful if you have any smart home devices (smart TVs, smart lights, etc.) on your network.

We don't expect this deal to last long, so act fast. And for more savings from Amazon this holiday season, check out our around-the-clock coverage of Amazon Black Friday deals.