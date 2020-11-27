Apple's amazing new MacBook Air M1 is $100 off for Black Friday

Black Friday is officially here and it's starting off with a bang. One of our favorite laptops of 2020 just got a massive — and unexpected — $100 price cut.

Today only, B&H Photo has the new MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899. That's $100 off and the first time this laptop is on sale. It's one of the best Black Friday deals because at most we thought it'd see just a $50 discount.

MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Air M1 is one of the hottest laptops around. It features Apple's new blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's now $100 off and on sale for the first time. View Deal

MacBook Air M1: was $1,249 now $1,149 @ B&H Photo

If you want to supercharge your MacBook Air, B&H Photo also has the step-up model on sale for $1,149. It features Apple's new blazing fast M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's also $100 off. View Deal

The new MacBook Air M1 is the first laptop to pack Apple's M1 CPU. In our MacBook Air M1 review, the laptop performed more like a "Pro" machine than an entry-level Air. It scored 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. The Air soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

In terms of battery life, the new Air lasted an epic 14 hours and 41 minutes. Simply put — it dusted the competition. B&H Photo also has the MacBook Air M1 (512GB) on sale for $1,149. That's also $100 off its regular price.

