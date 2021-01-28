iPhone 13 renders reveal stunning design with smaller notch

We can see the biggest rumored features for the iPhone 13 on full display in this stunning design. Although, iPhone 13 may not actually be the next iPhone's real name.

The renders seen above were produced by Jermaine "Concept Creator" Smit, and published by LetsGoDigital. Smit made these "iPhone 12S Pro" designs based on the current iPhone 12 line and the most recent rumored changes.

The concept assumes that this year's new iPhone will be only a minor upgrade compared to the current iPhone 12. It's been rumored a few times because of assumed development difficulties that Apple is facing due to the pandemic. Smit also rendered the video below.

As a result, Smit titled this design "iPhone 12S" rather than iPhone 13. Doing this helps Apple avoid the number 13, widely seen in the U.S. and U.K. as an unlucky number, as well as more accurately represent how much will have changed since last year.

You can immediately see a big exterior change in the notch. It's far shorter than the one we've seen on all other notched iPhones so far. Rumors claim that this size decrease is thanks to a relocated speaker grille and a new combined infrared projector/sensor. This will allow the new iPhone to better compete with Android rivals that use smaller punch-hole camera notches, such as the new Samsung Galaxy S21.

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)

The display itself is expected to be an LTPO panel with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. LTPO screens let phones change their refresh rate dynamically depending on what the user is doing, thereby saving battery when possible. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra uses the same type of panel, and it's a feature we praised in our review. Apple would be smart to use it on the next iPhone.

Beneath that display lies a Touch ID sensor, according to Smit. Apple has yet to add an under-screen fingerprint sensor to a device, and hasn't used Touch ID on a flagship iPhone since the iPhone 8 in 2017. Analysts have given credence to this idea, even though Face ID is still assumed to remain in place.

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)

On the back, we're expecting a better ultrawide camera and the return of the LiDAR scanner. All of this year's iPhone models may use LiDAR, a feature reserved for the iPhone 12's Pro models.

It's assumed that the 2021 iPhone will have the same battery capacity and wired/wireless charging speed as the iPhone 12. However the phones may have longer battery life anyway due to more efficient display and 5G modem components.

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit/LetsGoDigital)

Unfortunately, we also expect no EarPods or charging block in the box. Apple said at the launch of the iPhone 12 it would ditch these accessories for all its future devices. The iPhone 13 will likely not be an exception, particularly since some rumors claim it will have no Lightning port and support only wireless charging.

We are guessing that this year's iPhone will launch around September. The iPhone 12 launched in two phases during October, but September is Apple's typical release window for new iPhones.