India vs New Zealand live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup game live

The India vs New Zealand live stream will cover a vital game for both of these highly fancied sides in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s stage.

India vs New Zealand live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The India vs New Zealand live stream takes place today (Sunday, October 31).

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

India went into the tournament as one of the favorites, with New Zealand not far behind them. But both lost their first game against Pakistan, who now look certain to take one of the two top spots in Group 2 and reach the semi-finals.

That leaves just one place to play for — and makes this match something of a decider for who takes it. Sure, there's still plenty of games to come in Group 2, which is lagging well behind Group 1 in terms of fixtures played, but it does contain a couple of weaker sides in the form of Namibia and Scotland.

It's fair to assume that both India and New Zealand will triumph in those games, although their other fixture, against Afghanistan, may be tougher. Still, today's match will definitely go a long way to deciding who finishes second behind Pakistan.

Is that overselling it? Hardly. It would be a massive shock if India, in particular, didn't reach the semis, and if they lose today they'll face an uphill task to do so.

With that in mind it's possible they'll make changes for this game, with Shardul Thakur potentially coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They'll also be hoping Hardik Pandya has recovered from injury enough to be able to bowl as well as bat, which would give them another handy option.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne has now replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson in the squad and could come in for Tim Southee.

So, which way will this go? No idea — but it'll be fun finding out. And you can do so too, by watching the India vs New Zealand live stream at the T20 World Cup.

And don't forget to visit our full T20 World Cup 2021 hub for a guide to how to watch every game, plus fixtures, tables and more.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream wherever you are

The India vs New Zealand live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The India vs New Zealand live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. You'll be able to find it on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting at 1.30 p.m and the game at 2 p.m. GMT (the clocks have gone back, remember, so it's an hour earlier than before).

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Another option is Sky's Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99. It's available on virtually every streaming device and is a great option if you just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the India vs New Zealand live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the India vs New Zealand live stream on either Willow TV or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are and watch the India vs New Zealand live stream as if you were sat at home.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream, in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available for Kayo if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch their beloved Black Caps in the India vs New Zealand live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The India vs New Zealand live stream is sure to have a massive audience in India, with fans tuning in to either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar to watch this vital game.

If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the India vs New Zealand live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream in Pakistan

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the India vs New Zealand live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports — which means they can enjoy the game for free.

It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website, where they can follow the India vs New Zealand live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.