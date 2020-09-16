Hurry! The excellent Beats Solo Pro Wireless are $100 off at Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro are an excellent pair of headphones offering great audio, noise cancellation, and battery life.

Currently, you can get the Editor's Choice Beats Solo Pro Wireless for $199.95 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for these top-rated wireless headphones. Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but we doubt they'll get significantly cheaper than this.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently $100 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

The Beats Solo Pros are among the best Beats headphones you can get. In our Beats Solo Pro review, we liked the headphones' colorful design, powerful noise-cancelling technology, and long 22-hour battery life.

In our tests, we were wowed by how close the Solo Pros' Pure Adaptive Noise-Cancelling technology comes to that of the Bose 700 headphones. It drowned out a crowded subway train car with the music volume level at about 50%.

As for sound quality, the Solo Pros' 40mm drivers are tuned with balanced delivery in mind. They're perfect for music lovers who listen to various genres. With Apple's H1 chip built-in, the Solo Pros support Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip-driven Apple or Beats headphones and earbuds.

So if you're looking for a solid pair of noise blocking headphones that sound as great as they look, the Beats Solo Pro will not disappoint.