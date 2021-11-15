How to watch The Flash season 8 online and without cable

Armageddon is upon us, which means it's almost time to watch The Flash season 8 online, even without cable. The five-episode "Armageddon" special event brings a powerful alien threat to Earth.

The Flash season 8 start time, channel The Flash season 8 premieres Tuesday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The invasion occurs under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world.

But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends — like Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Green Arrow (Katherine Grace McNamara) and others.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the The Flash season 8 online. Plus, check out a promo:

How to watch The Flash season 8 anywhere on Earth

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Flash season 8. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Flash season 8 in the US

American fans can watch the The Flash season 8 premiere on Tuesday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Flash season 8 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can watch The Flash season 8 for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

International viewers in many territories — including Canada, the UK and Australia — can watch The Flash season 8 episodes on Netflix the day after the U.S. airing.