How to watch The Bachelor season 26 online without cable

Here come the limos — and the roses — when you watch The Bachelor season 26 online, even without cable. Clayton Echard is in the spotlight as The Bachelor 2022, after previously vying for The Bachelorette Michelle Young. He was cut before hometown dates, but now he's got 31 women hoping to win his heart, final rose and Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.

The Bachelor season 26 start time, channel The Bachelor 2022 premieres at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Monday, January 3) on ABC.

Clayton's season of The Bachelor will see some things change, some things remain the same and some things go back to the way they were! It's the first season to film back at the famous Villa de La Vina mansion in Agoura Hills, California since Peter Weber's installment in 2020. So, the ladies' limos will pull up in that familiar driveway.

There's a new host — former Bachelor Jesse Palmer (season 5 in 2004). He has a lot in common with Clayton, being a former pro football player himself. This season will also see The Bachelor and his cast traveling abroad again!

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bachelor season 26 online right now. Plus, watch a sneak peek below:

How to watch The Bachelor season 26 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Bachelor season 26 in the US

American fans can tune into the The Bachelor season 26 premiere Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV Cut the Cord Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, The Bachelor season 26 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Bachelor season 26 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Bachelor season 26 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Bachelor season 26 in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members should be able to watch The Bachelor season 26 on the streaming service Hayu. The streamer has run previous seasons of The Bachelor/ette. Episodes will likely drop on Tuesdays, the day after the U.S. airing.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelorette live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.