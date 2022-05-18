How to watch Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers online: Release date, time and more

It's time to see a second chance when you watch Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers online with Disney Plus. And fortunately for us, this return looks so much better than we could have anticipated, thanks in part to the furry duo gaining a new pair of voice actors. And while Dale (Andy Samberg) and Chip (John Mulaney) are back, they've got a load of other familiar faces with them.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers date, time and more Release date and time: Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers debuts on Disney Plus on Friday (May 20) at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne

Directors: Akiva Shaffer

Rating: PG

The big story of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is that the heroes are estranged and in different states. While Dale went and got the 3D surgery to become more modern and is doing the convention circuit, Chip is still his flat 2D self, and working in insurance.

Unfortunately, a former cast mate has gone missing, which pushes the former friends to work together again. But that's just the premise. Which, let's be honest, is just a reason for the reunion and the revival of their detective efforts.

But from everything we've seen and all the voices we've heard — such as Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, Flula Borg, Tim Robinson and J.K. Simmons — it feels like Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is going to be worth watching even for those who don't have nostalgia for the original show.

So, here's everything you need to know to watch Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers online, and watch the trailer below in case you need a reminder of why this looks like a good movie.

How to watch Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus

No matter if you're CGI or 2D, it's easy to watch Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The film debuts on Friday (May 20) on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET.

The list of what's new on Disney Plus for May 2022 includes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series debut and much more — but our guide to which streaming service you should cancel this month should help you see what's available elsewhere.

How to watch Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast

Looking over the cast list for Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a bunch of names jump out to us. But the best one for our money is seemingly a cameo: Tim Robinson (of I Think You Should Leave, one of the best shows on Netflix) voicing Ugly Sonic (which sounds like it's the early CGI draft version of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie character.