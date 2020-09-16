God of War 2: Ragnarok trailer, PS5 release date and what we know so far

Sony just pulled a "one more thing," announcing God of War 2: Ragnarok at the end of its September PS5 showcase that had a lot to show off. And while that title may not be official yet, it's not a stretch to assume that's what we should call this apparent sequel to 2018’s God of War.

God of War 2: Ragnarok was merely announced with the Spartan logo swaddled in an icy blue shade accompanied by the words “Ragnarok is coming.” And since no month was announced, the speculation will likely go all over the wide announced release window (we'd bet later than earlier).

And not a frame of game footage was shown off either. But then we suspect the game is not quite at the stage for it to be shown off.

Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 reboot of the God of War was an incredibly polished game and one that then lived up to its hype. So we doubt the development studio will show off any game footage until it's much closer to completion.

The very short trailer gave us a year, not a date: 2021. We're not gonna catch frostbite waiting.

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War 2 trailer

There isn't a standalone video for this tease of a trailer, so we've got to embed the whole showcase. The God of War 2 tease begins at 1:43:27.

But what we can take from this announcement is that the next God of War is a direct sequel to the 2018 game. Spoiler alert: the end of the game sows the seeds for the Old Norse tale of Ragnarok and ends with the Norse god of thunder Thor turning up at Kratos’ house, seemingly seeking revenge for Kratos killing his sons and brother Baldur.

With that in mind, we can expect God of War 2: Ragnarok to see Kratos and his son Atreus, who happens to be the trickster god Loki, travel across the nine realms they didn’t see in the 2018 game. So that’s likely to include Svartalfheim and Asgard, as well as other areas.

And we can expect the combat to have the satisfying mix of charotic, rapid fire yet surprisingly weighty feel to it, likely with an added depth delivered through the advanced haptic feedback of DualSense controller.

That’s about all we can infer from this briefest of announcements. But we can expect more details to pop up next year, though when exactly remains to be seen.