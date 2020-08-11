Forget the Sony WH-1000XM4: The XM3 is $100 off right now

They're no longer Sony's flagship headphones, but the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still among the best noise cancelling headphones money can buy. In fact, now that they're on sale, the WH-1000XM3 are the best value you'll find.

Amazon, for instance, has the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones on sale for $248. That's $101 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this summer.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best wireless headphones you can get. These over-ear style headphones offer superb sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're now $101 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are one of the best headphones you can buy. In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we praised their class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation. We gave these headphones a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award for their excellent noise-cancelling tech and long battery life.

During our testing, the headphones' noise-cancellation tech silenced the noise of a busy street in midtown Manhattan. From police sirens to noisy street construction, music came in loud and clear on the Sony WH-1000XM3s.

If you're curious about the Sony WH-1000XM4s, they look and sound exactly like the Sony WH-1000XM3s. In fact, the latter are the better deal, especially at today's epic price point. (You can check out our Sony WH-1000XM4 review for the full comparison).