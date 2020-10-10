Forget Prime Day — Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080 gets first price cut

Let's be honest: We're not expecting to see any Prime Day deals on the new RTX 3080. We'll be lucky just to find it in stock. However, we've spotted a gaming rig that sports the new graphics card and the best part is that it's on sale.

Currently, you can get the Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080 on sale for $1,861.99 via coupon "50OFF699". Yes, that's not cheap. However, this is the first RTX 3080-based gaming rig we've seen on sale. If you're looking for the card on its own, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy GeForce RTX 3080.

Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $1,910 now $1,861 @ Alienware

Looking for a desktop with the new RTX 3080? Currently, Alieware has its Aurora R11 with the RTX 3080 on sale for the very first time. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop this desktop's price from $1,910 to $1,861.99. This killer rig features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. It's the first time we see anything with an RTX 3080 get a discount. View Deal

Although we haven't reviewed this config, the Alienware Aurora line sits at the top of our list of best gaming PCs. We love it for its smartly designed chassis, which makes it a breeze to swamp components.

Performance-wise, the Aurora R11 has never let us down and packed with an RTX 3080, we're certain this machine will take your PC gaming experience to a whole new level. We certainly recommend upgrading the RAM and the storage options of this desktop. The config on sale sports a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. Just remember to use coupon code "50OFF699" on any config to lower its price.

The chances of this system going on sale at Amazon during Prime Day are pretty much non-existent. So if it's an RTX 3080 you want — this is currently your best bet.