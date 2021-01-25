Forget AirPods Max: Sony's superb WH-1000XM4 are about half the price right now

One of the best headphones on the market is at an epic price low right now.

Currently, you can get the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones on sale for $278 at Amazon. That's $71 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. This is the cheapest price we've seen for them ever.View Deal

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we applauded Sony for improving the design of its flagship headphones by adding a rubberized finish that gives you a "more durable and premium feel." Sony also added a motion sensor in the left ear cup for smart controls that automatically pause or resume playback when you take the headphones off or put them back on.

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, Sony remains the king. The headphones feature an array of dual feedforward mics, Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology, and Sony's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 chip. Combined, they find the ambient sounds around you and erase them faster than you can hit the delete key. There's no wonder why they're still the best noise cancelling headphones.

The 1000xM4 also offer top-level sound quality, so the tunes you're hearing sound perfect (now that you've gotten the peace of mind to focus on them). Our review commends their mix of "plenty of boom and detail," as these headphones don't just get loud, they let you hear every single note.