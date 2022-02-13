Did the Dr. Strange 2 trailer just bring a huge X-Men character to the MCU?

While we knew a Dr. Strange 2 trailer could be a Super Bowl commercial, we did not see this coming. Yes, it looks like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be the wild movie Marvel fans want it to be.

And, yes, let this SPOILER WARNING! warn folks that beyond this point lies a "holy [expletive]" moment. Because that one thing that WandaVision teased? The first full Doctor Strange 2 trailer made it look like it's finally happening. Check it out for yourself.

While the trailer has a lot of small things to look into, there's just one moment that truly breaks the walls down for the multiverse (which Strange is getting blamed for). It sounds like Professor X just spoke in the MCU.

Yes, an unseen figure, at the trial of Dr. Strange, seems to have something to tell Strange.

(Image credit: Marvel via YouTube)

The Discussing Film Twitter account wrote as if this was a sure thing, tweeting The return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X in ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’.

And, while we too thought we were hearing Stewart's voice, and the outline of a person who is credited as "Mystery Voice" in the subtitles. The pulled-back angle does make us think it is Prof. X, seated in his chair.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Maybe we'll learn more tonight, or tomorrow. But for now? It seems like the X-Men are finally entering the forbidden door between Fox and Disney.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Wanda Maximoff looks mighty vengeful, and speaks of what's fair and what isn't. Clearly, she's still hunting for her kids, as we saw at the end of WandaVision.

Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo appears to be the person who put Strange on trial. Looks like his war on wizards finally has a win. Elsewhere, the villainous Strange Supreme is still brooding and angry.

What other X-Men characters do you want to see pop up in Dr. Strange 2 and other upcoming Marvel movies? Deadpool would be perfect, right?