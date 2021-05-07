Chromebooks are getting a big upgrade to challenge Windows

Google’s “Works With Chromebook” program already helps you avoid the pain of buying accessories that end up not working with your machine. Now that label is coming to docking stations.

Because there are plenty of times when you have to use a larger workspace and the smaller laptop screen just won’t cut it, the “Works With” program means you know a dock has been “validated to work seamlessly with current and future Chrome OS devices."

But there are more benefits to the Works with Chromebook badge than just having peripherals that work. Though obviously the badge means that those products have been extensively tested beforehand.

Google is also promising that compatible docks will be receive automatic firmware updates, which will roll out alongside Chrome OS’s own firmware updates, starting with Chrome OS 90. There are also two different kinds of docks to choose from.

Larger docks connect to up to three external displays, via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C, while smaller docks are more compact and designed to be more travel-friendly. Those only connect to a single HDMI display.

Google is also ensuring that Works with Chromebook docks are compatible with both MacOS and Windows. The company notes that a lot of companies utilize devices across multiple platforms, and this ensures everyone can use the same equipment.

Google has been working with 27 different partners to develop peripherals for Chrome OS, including the likes of Targus, Hyper, Acer, Belkin, and StarTech. Apparently “hundreds” of compatible products have been created, and you can expect them to start going on sale “over the coming months."