Cheap GPS watch deal: Garmin Forerunner 35 slashed to $99 at Best Buy

We love running with our Apple Watch, but if you're looking for a GPS watch that won't cost you an arm and a leg — Best Buy has a GPS watch deal for you.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Garmin Forerunner 35 on sale for $99.99. That's $20 off and one of the cheapest GPS watch deals we've seen. Yes, it's an older GPS watch, but it features everything you could want — whether you're a new runner or seasoned vet.

The sale price applies to the black model only.

If you want a no-frills GPS watch that just works, the Forerunner 35 is for you. In our Garmin Forerunner 35 review, we found it to be a good GPS watch with basic features. It has built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor.

The watch can also double as an all-day activity tracker and even provides some smartphone notifications. It's design is a bit bland, but the screen is easy to read in any condition. We also like that it's water-resistant to 130 feet. (However, it can only track walks, bike rides, and indoor/outdoor runs — not swimming).

The Forerunner 35 also has a Move alert that will buzz if you've been stationary for too long, which is a perfect way to remind yourself to stand up now that many of us are working from home.

As far as performance goes, the watch did a solid job of tracking our runs with great accuracy. It's rated to last up to nine days in watch mode and up to 13 hours in training mode.