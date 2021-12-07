Celtics vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA game online

The Celtics vs Lakers live stream tonight finds LeBron James in his second game back with the Lakers. The superstar had to stay home following a positive Covid-19 test, and is currently looking to make this NBA live stream better than his last.

The Celtics vs Lakers live stream is today (Dec. 7).

• Time — 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on TNT via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Celtics (13-11) barely have a winning record and the Lakers (12-12) enter tonight at 50/50, so both teams could exit at 13-12.

Los Angeles is coming off a 4-point loss to their hometown rivals the LA Clippers, which coincided with LeBron James' return from the NBA's health and safety protocols. James scored James 23 points and had 11 rebounds in the game, which was the Clippers' fourth straight win over LA. He told the press “Today was the first time I’d been able to catch a basketball since Sunday. ... I felt like I was getting into a really good rhythm offensively, defensively. It’s been very frustrating, not being able to get into a flow for myself. Hopefully it will lead to good things later.”

This is the third game of the Celtics' west coast road trip, which they've split so far, beating Portland by 28 and losing to Utah by 7. Boston has strong positives to focus on from that win, where Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schröder both scored 31 points, leading their team.

But the team's big points (Tatum with 37, Schröder with 26 and Al Horford with 21) weren't enough against the Jazz, who were led by terrific performances from Donovan Mitchell (34 points, six assists), Mike Conley (29 points, seven assists) and Rudy Gobert (18 points, 12 rebounds).

How to watch Celtics vs Lakers live streams from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NBA streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Celtics vs Lakers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Celtics vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the US, Celtics vs Lakers is going to be broadcast on TNT, which is available with most cable packages and on one of the best streaming services: Sling TV.

The Celtics vs Lakers live stream is today (Dec. 7) at 10 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Orange, as this $35 per month package has TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. You can also get NBA League Pass for an extra $29 per month.

Sling TV Sling TV: You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

Celtics vs Lakers live streams in the UK

Unfortunately Sky Sports is not hosting the Celtics vs Lakers game. The game airs at 3 a.m. local GMT Wednesday morning.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Out of town? If you're in the U.K., but geo-fencing is preventing you from using your fave service, you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Celtics vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Celtics vs Lakers live stream on TSN1. TSN can be added to your package if you don't already have it.