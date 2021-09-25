Cardinals vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Cardinals vs Jaguars live stream features a bright young star in Kyler Murray and another young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who is hoping this NFL live stream will mark his first win as a pro.

Cardinals vs Jaguars channel, start time The Cardinals vs Jaguars live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Trevor Lawrence era in Jacksonville isn’t off to the start that they had hoped. The Jaguars are (0-2) and the number one overall pick has posted the second worst passer rating among any quarterback who has started both their teams’ games.

In their second loss, Lawrence gave some hope to the Jaguars’ fan base right out of the gate when he capped off an 11-play opening drive with an absolute dime of a throw to Marvin Jones in the end zone to take a 7-0 lead. Unfortunately, that’s as good as it would get for the Jags. They went on to lose to the Broncos, 23-13. Lawrence completed just 14-of-his-33 throws for 118 yards with two interceptions.

As for another first overall pick, Kyler Murray, he’s coming off a dazzling performance against the Vikings where he threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns. What made Murray’s performance so amazing was who he found on the way to that yards total. The Cardinals receiving duo of Rondale Moore and Maxx Williams out caught and out gained that of DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green in the win.. Moore and Williams combined for 14 catches and 208 yards while Hopkins and Green totaled 99 yards on seven catches.

That offensive fire power may have the Jaguars shaking a bit as they have already allowed the fourth most yards in the league. Jacksonville will need to run the football to try and keep Murray off the field. Arizona’s run defense is ranked the seventh worst in the NFL, so it’s a chance worth taking, especially when they need to get running back James Robinson going this season.

The Cardinals are 7-point home favorites against the Jaguars. The over/under is 52.

How to watch Cardinals vs Jaguars live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cardinals vs Jaguars live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Cardinals vs Jaguars live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Cardinals vs Jaguars live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cardinals vs Jaguars.

Cardinals vs Jaguars live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs Jaguars on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs Jaguars live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cardinals vs Jaguars live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Jaguars live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.