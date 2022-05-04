Canelo vs Bivol live stream: How to watch online, card, start time and free option

When you watch Canelo vs Bivol live stream, you'll see a fighter who doesn't understand the definition of "satisfied." Well, maybe Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez can speak to that word, but from where we're sitting, he looks like a collector with a limitless closet.

Canelo vs Bivol live stream start time • Date: Canelo vs Bivol takes place Saturday (May 7).

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST.

• The main event ring walks of Canelo vs Bivol are expected for around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST.

• Watch online: DAZN

That's because Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world is looking at Dmitry Bivol's WBA (Super) light-heavyweight championship like a kid who wants an iPhone 14 even though he already has an iPhone 13 (and all of the other latest Apple hardware to boot).

That said, Bivol is no slouch. The Russian boxer comes to this match with an undefeated 19-0 record, with 11 wins by knockout. He enters the match as a challenge that analysts say Canelo can't take slightly, even though only Bivol has gold on the line.

All of Bivol's title defenses, though, were completed via Unanimous Decision. Canelo, on the other hand, has his most recent wins range from a TKO over Caleb Plant last November to dual referee technical decisions (Billy Joe Saunders and Avni Yıldırım) and a KO over Sergey Kovalev.

Arguably, Canelo's decision to go for a title in a different weight division speaks to that age-old question: "what do you get someone who has everything?" The risk, though, is obvious: a loss to Bivol takes some of the shine off of Canelo, and would make him something other than the biggest name in the game. After a win here? Canelo goes to finish the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Bivol live stream:

Canelo vs Bivol live streams in the US

Americans have one way to watch Canelo vs Bivol — DAZN. The $19.99 per month service

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve.

Canelo vs Bivol live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Bivol in the United Kingdom. The service costs £7.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST (on May 1) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST.

Canelo vs Bivol live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Canelo vs Bivol on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30-day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Bivol live streams in Australia

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Canelo vs Bivol on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs 13.99 AUD per month.

The card begins at 10 a.m. AEDT and the main event should be at around 1 p.m..

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol — for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight championship

Scott Alexander vs. Zhilei Zhang [Heavyweight]

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela [Super lightweight]

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez [Welterweight]

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto [Flyweight]

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva [Middleweight]

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai [Lightweight]

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa [Super featherweight]

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos [Super lightweight]

Canelo vs Bivol odds

As of Wednesday (May 4), DraftKings Sportsbook has Canelo as a -475 favorite (wager $475 to win $100), while Bivol is at +350 (bet $100 to win $350).

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez cheat sheet

16 years in the pro fighting world have given Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez a record of 57-1-2, with 38 KOs. The WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion didn't walk away from his defeat of Plant with much to prove.

Speaking of that win, Canelo won in the 11th round via technical knockout. He sent Plant to the canvas with a left hook and right uppercut combo, and then dropped Plant one more time. Referee Russell Mora called the match after that second knockdown.

Dmitry Yuryevich Bivol cheat sheet

The 31-year-old Dmitry Bivol is undefeated yet still the underdog. He's successfully defended his WBA (Super) title three times before this match against Canelo.

All three victories went the distance, and came via Unanimous Decision. Those wins were against Umar Salamov (Dec. 2021), Craig Richards (May 2021) and Lenin Castillo (Oct. 2019).

How to watch Canelo vs Bivol live streams from anywhere on Earth

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Canelo vs Bivol.